Notre Dame's Coan and Michigan's Corum Collaborate with Draftly to Release NFT Collections

NEW YORK, Dec. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- University of Notre Dame's starting quarterback Jack Coan and University of Michigan's running back Blake Corum join the web3 revolution with the release of their first-ever collectable NFTs on Tuesday, December 28th at 2:00pm ET. Collectors and fans can purchase these NFTs on Draftly's Marketplace using their credit card, debit card, and other traditional payment methods.

As part of the collection, Jack and Blake will release three types of NFTs respectively: Legendary NFT (1/1), Epic NFTs (1/100), and Limited Edition NFTs (1/500). The one-of-one Legendary NFTs will be sold via a seven day auction beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 28th with a starting minimum bid of $250. The 100 Epic NFTs will sell for $75 each and the Limited Edition NFTs will sell for $25 each. In conjunction with this drop, Draftly has agreed to donate 50% of the company's proceeds to charities in Indiana and Michigan.

Purchasing an NFT can be difficult for those not familiar with NFTs or cryptocurrencies. In an effort to provide equal access to these incredible assets, Draftly has partnered with Shopify to become one of the first sports-focused NFT companies to allow customers to purchase NFTs directly with their credit cards, debit cards, and other traditional payment methods! Additionally, all of Jack and Blake's NFTs will be minted on the Polygon protocol, allowing fans to purchase the NFTs with minimal GAS fees compared to NFTs sold directly on Ethereum.

All purchasers of Jack and Blake's NFTs will gain access to Draftly's private college sports community as well as curated college sports events and experiences. In addition to being valuable digital collectibles, these NFTs provide exclusive access to a robust and vibrant college sports community. Draftly believes that sports provide a unique opportunity in modern society to unite people in an increasingly divided world and intends to bridge the physical and digital community with this unifying ethos in mind.

Anyone interested in getting early-access to the drop, learning more about NFTs, and connecting with other fellow college sports fans should join the Draftly Discord today. Discord is a free online voice, video, and chat messaging platform used by millions of people around the globe to connect digitally. The first 300 people to join the Draftly Discord server will receive an exclusive Draftly POAP for free. POAPs are unique NFT badges given out to attendees of both virtual and real-world events.

Commenting on the drop, Draftly Co-Founder and CEO Nick DeNuzzo shares, "We're proud to collaborate with Jack and Blake to commemorate their outstanding years and make them the first athletes at the University of Notre Dame and the University of Michigan to release NFTs. NFTs are a tremendous example of an opportunity for college athletes to capitalize on the NIL and engage with their fans."

Founded in 2020 by a team of former athletes and experienced start-up professionals, Draftly provides customized NFT solutions for athletes and universities to drive next-level engagement with fans and to build digital sports communities in an increasingly tech-focused world.

