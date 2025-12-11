Notre Dame's Jeremiyah Love Named 2025 Disney Spirit Award Recipient

Star Running Back Embraces Unique Challenges to Inspire Teammates and Young Fans

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla., Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love has been named the recipient of the 2025 Disney Spirit Award, presented annually to college football's most inspirational figure. Love earned this honor after overcoming unique personal and social challenges while becoming a leader on and off the field. Walt Disney World announced Love as the Spirit Award recipient during the team's annual award ceremony on Friday, Dec. 5. Love will officially be recognized with a special presentation during the Home Depot College Football Award Show on ESPN on Dec. 12 from 7-9 p.m. EST.

Notre Dame running back Jeremiyah Love receives the 2025 Disney Spirit Award during an award ceremony at the team facilities in South Bend, Indiana on Dec. 5, 2025. Love was selected for the award after overcoming unique personal and social challenges while becoming a leader on and off the field. The Disney Spirit Award is presented annually to the most inspiring figures in college football. (Photo Courtesy: Notre Dame)

Growing up in St. Louis, Love often struggled with routine and social situations. Doctors suggested he might be on the neurodiversity spectrum, but his parents chose to focus on encouragement and adaptation rather than labels, allowing "Jeremiyah to be Jeremiyah."

"It gives me power over my own life," Love said in an ESPN GameDay show feature story. "I accept who I am, and that makes me stronger."

"Jeremiyah's story is a powerful reminder that true strength comes from authenticity," said Vice President of ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex Adam Ball. "His resilience and ability to inspire others make him the perfect choice for this year's Disney Spirit Award."

Love has become a role model for neurodivergent athletes everywhere. His message: Your uniqueness can be your greatest strength. He openly shares his experiences with teammates and young fans, encouraging them to embrace who they are and seek support when needed.

"I've been through a lot to get to where I am today. But I wouldn't be who I am today without those bumps in the road," said Jeremiyah. "This award is a testament to just how far hard work and staying true to yourself can get you."

Away from the game, Love worked with his dad to write "Jeremonstar," a comic book that draws on his own life experience, turning his journey into a heroic narrative to help kids understand that success isn't about fitting in, but rather it's about standing out. Love also spreads his inspirational message by volunteering and speaking about mental health and inclusion, such as last summer when he hosted a free football camp in South Bend for 200 kids. Beyond football, Love has hosted financial literacy workshops for high school students, helping them learn about financial credit, insurance and other topics.

"The Disney Spirit Award represents authenticity, being authentic to who you are, being courageous, being confident and making an impact on others," said Notre Dame Head Coach Marcus Freeman. "As I think about Jeremiyah Love's authenticity, he impacts others to be courageous and it's inspiring."

On the field, Love has delivered one of the best seasons of any running back in college football this year, rushing for 1,372 yards and 18 touchdowns, while adding 27 receptions for 280 yards and three receiving scores. His explosive playmaking has helped Notre Dame reach a top-10 national ranking and earned him finalist honors for multiple prestigious performance awards, including the Doak Walker (top running back) and Maxwell Awards (most outstanding player) and the Walter Camp Player of the Year.

Since 1996, Walt Disney World has presented the Disney Spirit Award to college football figures and teams who embody resilience, positivity and selflessness, showcasing a strength of spirit in the face of adversity. Love becomes the 30th recipient of the award and the first from Notre Dame.

SOURCE Walt Disney World Resort