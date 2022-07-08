NOTV SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Jakubowitz Law Reminds Inotiv Shareholders of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 22, 2022

NEW YORK, July 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV).

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Inotiv between September 21, 2021 and June 13, 2022.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until August 22, 2022 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Inotiv, Inc. issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Inotiv's acquisition, Envigo RMS, LL ("Envigo"), and Inotiv's Cumberland, Virginia facility (the "Cumberland Facility") engaged in widespread and flagrant violations of the Animal Welfare Act ("AWA"); (2) Envigo and Inotiv's Cumberland Facility continuously violated the AWA; (3) Envigo and Inotiv did not properly remedy issues with regards to animal welfare at the Cumberland Facility; (4) as a result, Inotiv was likely to face increased scrutiny and governmental action; (5) Inotiv would imminently shut down two facilities, including the Cumberland Facility; (6) Inotiv did not engage in proper due diligence; and (7) as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

