Noul Supplies AI Diagnostic Platform miLab™ to Charité, Europe's Leading University Hospital

Prestigious Nobel Prize–winning institution confirms adoption of miLab™ following clinical evaluation

"A milestone signaling broader adoption in advanced global healthcare markets"

YONGIN, South Korea, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noul Co., Ltd.(CEO David Lim), an AI-driven blood and cancer diagnostics company, announced the supply of its AI-based malaria diagnostic solution miLab™ MAL to Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Germany's largest and most prestigious university hospital.

Founded over 300 years ago, Charité is ranked No. 1 in Germany and No. 7 worldwide, and has produced 11 Nobel laureates in Physiology or Medicine, including Robert Koch. The institution leads pioneering research across numerous medical fields and operates four campuses across Berlin, with over 3,500 hospital beds and 4,000 medical and research professionals.

Noul has been conducting evaluations of its miLab platform with Charité University Hospital since earlier this year, and the platform has demonstrated satisfactory performance and utility in real clinical settings, leading to the current supply agreement. The adoption of miLab has reduced sample preparation and reading times, preventing diagnostic delays. Additionally, the cost per diagnostic test has been significantly lowered, and the platform's high usability minimizes training time, enabling efficient reallocation of human resources.

David Lim, CEO of Noul stated "Supplying our miLab platform to a world-renowned institution such as Charité University Hospital marks a significant step in our expansion into advanced healthcare markets." He added "This achievement validates the global competitiveness of Noul's technology and establishes global trust in our AI diagnostic solution, which combines both accuracy and efficiency. We anticipate that this will enhance brand recognition and facilitate broader adoption of our platform in leading healthcare markets, including Europe and North America."

With this deployment, miLab will be installed in the laboratory of the Institute for International Health of Charité, an important center for malaria surveillance. By providing rapid and accurate diagnostics, miLab is poised to play a pivotal role in malaria management and in responding to imported tropical diseases.

Noul's miLab™ is an innovative point-of-care diagnostic platform that automates the entire process of blood and cancer diagnostics traditionally performed under manual microscopy. The system fully integrates sample preparation, digital imaging, and AI analysis, enabling clinicians to make faster and more consistent diagnostic decisions. Its automation minimizes human variability, ensures standardized diagnostic quality, and improves overall workflow efficiency—delivering significant value even in advanced medical environments.

Since 2024, Noul has been supplying miLab™ MAL (Malaria) and miLab™ BCM (Blood Count and Morphology) through Germany's largest laboratory network, Limbach Group, and via a local distributor in Italy. Starting from the fourth quarter of 2025, the company expects to expand deliveries to major European countries, including Germany, Italy, Switzerland, and France. By securing this global top-tier reference, Noul aims to strengthen strategic partnerships and accelerate growth across key global markets, including Europe and the United States.

[About Noul Co., Ltd.]

"Enabling blood and cancer diagnostics anywhere in the world with AI."

Founded in December 2015, Noul (376930.KQ) is an on-device AI healthcare company with a mission to explore global challenges that threaten human health and life, discover novel solutions, and realize those possibilities. Noul has commercialized the world's first AI-powered diagnostic lab, miLab™, through convergence of AI, biotechnology, and compact robotics.

The miLab™ Platform is the only solution that fully automates the microscopic diagnostic process—from sample preparation to AI-based image analysis—delivering lab-grade blood and cancer diagnostics at the point of care. Within 15 minutes, miLab™ produces precise results even in low-resource settings.

In 2022, miLab™ was described in a UNITAID report as "The most advanced digital microscope and fully integrated bench-top platform" for malaria diagnostics. It is now deployed in 28 countries, used by pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, labs, and public health institutions worldwide.

With strong clinical validation and proven performance, Noul is rapidly expanding its market presence, especially in malaria, blood analysis, and cervical cancer diagnostics. The company's vision is to make a meaningful impact on the lives of 1 billion people worldwide through accessible, innovative diagnostic technologies.

Website: https://noul.com

