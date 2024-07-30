FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gravitate is proud to announce that 2022 C-store Chain of the Year, NOURIA ENERGY has selected Gravitate's Supply and Dispatch solution as their new fuel management system.

Nouria has chosen to implement Gravitate's innovative, AI-powered Supply and Dispatch solution, bringing a new suite of contract management, customer engagement, supply optimization, logistics automation, auto-dispatch and order generation to their operations.

NOURIA ENERGY SELECTS GRAVITATE'S AI-POWERED SUPPLY AND DISPATCH SOLUTION Post this

Nouria was recognized in 2022 as C-store Decisions' 'Chain of the Year' and is one of the country's fastest growing, and most innovative c-store chains. Nouria currently operates 170 company sites, and hundreds of dealer locations, and is growing quickly through organic builds and acquisitions. In addition to retail supply, Nouria will leverage the Gravitate solution to support their expanding wholesale business.

With Gravitate being the premier integrated, AI-powered supply and dispatch system on the market, Nouria will be able to manage and value their supply contracts in real time, auto-generate optimal orders for site replenishment, source orders based on the lowest laid-in cost, and automatically allocate loads for in-house drivers and common carriers, saving dispatchers time and minimizing deadhead miles and the overall costs of trucks and drivers. Gravitate Chief Operating Officer, Bernard Wehbe remarked, "We have strong cultural alignment with the Nouria team. We are both striving to be the best at what we do, and I'm confident that that will create a tremendous partnership".

The implementation is projected to be completed by the Fall of 2024, at which point, Gravitate will be the key operational system for the fuel business. As the partnership grows, Nouria and Gravitate will co-innovate to drive the Supply & Dispatch solution forward. Nouria's decision to partner with Gravitate further exemplifies Gravitate as the modern choice for fuel retailers and dispatchers across the globe.

Fouad El-Nemr, Executive Vice-President at NOURIA, remarked, "We have been exploring alternatives to our legacy system for a few years. We didn't find anything that felt compelling until we came across Mike, Tom and the Gravitate team at Sigma. Their system is super-modern and has all the added optimization and automation components we need to fulfill our goals of supply optimization and logistics automation."

To learn more about Gravitate and schedule a free demo, visit here. Or, follow the conversation on LinkedIn .

ABOUT GRAVITATE

Gravitate is a software company that provides AI-enabled collaboration and decision-support solutions in the refined fuels value chain. Gravitate helps c-store operators, fuel wholesalers, distributors, and refiners get more from their supply chains. With solutions born out of genuine business problems, its software optimizes supply and logistics, reduces costs, automates processes, and better engages customers.

Media Contact:

Tom Hunt

[email protected]

SOURCE Gravitate