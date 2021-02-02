Nourish Your Natural Hair Without Breaking The Bank

Jozi Curls is vegan, cruelty free and clean. At $4.99 each, this is a true quality, value brand. The brand will launch with 7 Jozi Curls products including a Curl Enhancing Spray, a Moisturizing Conditioner, Leave-In Conditioner, Hydrating Shampoo, Curl Hydrating Pudding, Styling Gel, and Hair & Scalp Oil.

Each ingredient in this unique range has been thoughtfully selected, using sustainably sourced African plant extracts such as Baobab, Marula Oil, Moringa, Honeybush, Raw Shea Butter and Aloe Vera to provide intense nourishment and hydration to all curl types.

Jozi Curls launched exclusively in all Target stores and on Target.com on Jan. 31.

SOURCE Jozi Curls