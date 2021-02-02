Nourish Your Natural Hair Without Breaking The Bank
JOZI CURLS IS AN ALL-NEW LINE OF AFFORDABLE NATURAL HAIRCARE PRODUCTS MADE FOR CURLS AND COILS
Feb 02, 2021, 11:15 ET
CAPE TOWN, South Africa, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- You don't need to break the bank to get the look you want and celebrate your crown! Jozi Curls is a fun, affordable, clean line of natural hair products made for curly and coily hair. With vibrant designs and high-quality ingredients, Jozi Curls is both attainable and aspirational in its style and efficacy.
Jozi Curls is vegan, cruelty free and clean. At $4.99 each, this is a true quality, value brand. The brand will launch with 7 Jozi Curls products including a Curl Enhancing Spray, a Moisturizing Conditioner, Leave-In Conditioner, Hydrating Shampoo, Curl Hydrating Pudding, Styling Gel, and Hair & Scalp Oil.
Each ingredient in this unique range has been thoughtfully selected, using sustainably sourced African plant extracts such as Baobab, Marula Oil, Moringa, Honeybush, Raw Shea Butter and Aloe Vera to provide intense nourishment and hydration to all curl types.
Jozi Curls launched exclusively in all Target stores and on Target.com on Jan. 31.
SOURCE Jozi Curls