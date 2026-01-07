NourishedRx Applauds Trump Administration's New Dietary Guidelines

A Landmark Move Elevating Food for Health

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NourishedRx, the leading technology company powering healthy food and nutrition programs nationwide, applauds the Trump Administration's newly released dietary guidelines.

"These new guidelines are a significant step toward recognizing that healthy, nutrient-dense foods are key to addressing our nation's epidemic of diet-related chronic disease and obesity," said Lauren Driscoll, founder and CEO of NourishedRx. "Our team is grateful to President Trump, HHS Secretary RFK Jr., Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, CMS Administrator Dr. Oz, and Special Advisor Calley Means for their leadership and commitment to use healthy food and nutrition to make America healthy again. At NourishedRx, we have seen firsthand how healthy food, paired with clinical guidance, can be life changing. The Trump Administration's new dietary guidelines reinforce what we know to be true: when people have access to nutritious food, clear information, and the right tools, meaningful and lasting improvements in health are possible. We're proud to stand alongside the Trump Administration to continue scaling programs that help people eat more real food."

NourishedRx uses healthy food, guided by registered dietitians, to help people improve conditions like diabetes, obesity, and kidney disease. The programs are structured, time-limited, and designed to help people learn habits that improve their health.

Unlike broad food vouchers or cash benefits, NourishedRx time-limited programs include clinical eligibility requirements and technology-enabled guardrails to ensure food is clinically appropriate and used as intended — to support health and long-term behavior change.

In 2025, NourishedRx's programs resulted in significant results across clinical, behavioral, and financial measures in diabetes, cardiovascular, kidney, maternal health, and broader chronic disease programs.

Key findings included:

Significant reductions in total medical and pharmacy costs, with 24–32% lower total cost of care , representing $2,900–$5,700 per participant per year in savings.

, representing in savings. 78% reduction in inpatient visits and 39% fewer avoidable emergency department visits .

and . Sustained clinical improvements, including average A1C reductions of 1.5–2.0 points , alongside lasting improvements in blood pressure and clinically meaningful weight loss.

, alongside lasting improvements in blood pressure and clinically meaningful weight loss. Positive effects on wellbeing, including reduced diabetes distress, lower depression risk, and improved energy and daily functioning.

Driscoll also stated, "What's powerful about this moment is the convergence we're seeing—federal guidance, state policy, and real-world results increasingly reinforcing one another in response to the country's health challenges and the public's growing demand for better solutions. That convergence is visible as states such as Maryland, North Carolina, Arkansas, and West Virginia advance Rural Health Transformation initiatives that recognize healthy food as foundational to health—from Maryland's Eat For Health initiative and North Carolina's NC ROOTS clinical food integrations, to Arkansas's HEART food-as-medicine programs and West Virginia's SNAP healthy food incentives."

