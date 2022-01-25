Nourishing Biologicals Announces New Men's Skincare Line

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla., Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nourishing Biologicals, an innovative a bioscience company that uses groundbreaking science to produce skincare products, today announced the launch of its first men's skincare line, featuring a face serum and moisturizer. The men's collection is ideal for all skin types and provides quality skincare for men in two simple steps. Each product is made with scientifically selected, sustainably sourced and locally harvested natural ingredients.

"We are thrilled to announce Nourishing Biologicals' first men's line. The men's line joins Nourishing Biologicals clinically backed products, all formulated to restore and nourish skin," said George E. Sadowski M.D., biologist and founder of Nourishing Biologicals. "The new men's line features Nobel Prize-winning growth factors which target a specific cellular function such as detoxification, cell renewal, and collagen production. Growth factors in our products are chemically identical to those your body produces."

Nourishing Biologicals' men's skincare line is made to vigorously rejuvenate and renew the skin at the cellular level. The line features key skincare ingredients including hydrolyzed collagen, sea kelp and green tea extract. As the hydrolyzed collagen penetrates the skin to stimulate collagen synthesis, the green tea extract and sea kelp base nourish, soothe and restore the skin.

"Men's skin is thicker than women's but is still prone to damaging UV rays and other harmful environmental exposure," said Dr. Sadowski. "Contrary to popular belief, men need to invest in their skin care routine just as much as women do. With regular use, men can enjoy a stronger and firmer complexion."

The products in the men's line include:

L'Unique Men's Face Serum ($29.99) : Made with sea kelp and green tea extract, this serum helps nourish, renew and rejuvenate skin affected by daily stress and environmental exposure. It helps smooths fine lines and wrinkles, can improve discoloration and stimulates the production of collagen and elastin.

Men's Moisture Defense ($69.99) : Men's Moisture Defense fully hydrates and visibly soothes post-shaved skin without a greasy or heavy finish.

Nourishing Biologicals recommends that men start with the unisex Miracular Hydrating Cleanser, followed by the L'Unique Men's Face Serum and conclude the skin care routine with Men's Moisture Defense.

A new customer who is using the men's line explained, "I am very surprised with the ease of use. These products allow me the benefit of optimizing my skin wellness and not stressing about its health. The Men's Moisture Defense leaves my face feeling hydrated and rejuvenated while the smell was fresh and very subtle."

The Nourishing Biologicals' men's line is available for purchase on Nourishing Biologicals' website and Amazon.

About Nourishing Biologicals

Introduced by George E. Sadowski, M.D., Nourishing Biologicals is a leading skincare product company that utilizes a science-based approach to combat the signs of aging. Nourishing Biologicals mission is to provide the highest quality and most effective line of products to enhance the overall look and feel of every skin type. The brand's science-based approach and quality products – all created with Nobel Prize-winning technology that is carefully formulated with bio-natural proteins that match those of the human body to defend and reverse the signs of skin aging. For more information on Nourishing Biologicals, please visit www.nourishingbiologicals.com or connect via Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube or LinkedIn. With Nourishing Biologicals, Change Your Skin. Change Your Life.

