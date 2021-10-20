SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nourishing Biologicals, an innovative bioscience skincare brand, announces the release of its Miracular Travel Set, containing 15 ml bottles of clinically proven face serum, eye cream and skin essence from its best-seller and flagship product line, Miracular Rejuvenation System. The Travel Set is ideal for all ages and skin types and helps to nourish, rejuvenate and protect the skin from premature aging and damage caused by exposure to the environment.

Nourishing Biologicals’ Best-Selling Product Line is Now Available in a Travel-Friendly Sample Pack

"Since its founding, Nourishing Biologicals has been implementing the best ways to prevent and reverse signs of aging and skin damage caused by free radicals such as UV rays, stress, and pollution. Our mission is to solve skin issues by treating the cause, not just the topical symptom," said George E. Sadowski M.D., biologist and founder of Nourishing Biologicals. "We are thrilled to offer our flagship line, Miracular Rejuvenation System, in a travel size sample set. Now, our customers can experience quality skincare that works on the cellular level on-the-go, or as a gift this holiday season."

Nourishing Biologicals' Miracular Rejuvenation System helps turn back the clock of aging and skin damage by treating skin issues and free radical damage from the inside out. It utilizes the most innovative skincare ingredients and the restorative powers of natural botanicals and scientific ingredients to provide the best-in-class skincare proven to work. The line features key skincare ingredients including growth factors, hyaluronic acid, hydrolyzed collagen, jojoba seed oil and sea kelp extract.

Products in the Travel Set include:

Miracular Eye Cream: This creamy, soothing, eye treatment helps reduce visible puffiness, and erase dark lines to create a bright, calm, well-rested, and wrinkle-free appearance.

Miracular Skin Essence: A hydrating, luxurious moisturizing cream that delivers immediate hydration within the first application. It smooths out and minimizes the signs of aging while reversing skin damage from free radicals to improve the overall skin tone and texture on the face, neck and décolleté.

Miracular Face Serum: A bold, anti-aging formulation that penetrates deep down to combat all visible signs of aging, improving hydration and skin tone, while minimizing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

By ensuring all ingredients are below 500 Daltons on the molecular level, a rule that states the molecular weight of a compound should be under 500 Daltons for it to pass through the skin, Nourishing Biologicals' products penetrate deeply into the skin's barrier to provide the best possible results. In independent third-party clinical trials, published by the Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology (JCAD), the Nourishing Biologicals' Miracular Rejuvenation System saw outstanding results from product users. After just 12 weeks of using the groundbreaking system morning and night, 100% of participants reported a 20.19% increase in skin hydration and 94% reported a 24.77% increase in skin firmness.

The Nourishing Biologicals' Miracular Travel Set is available for purchase on Nourishing Biologicals' website and Amazon for $69.99.

About Nourishing Biologicals



Introduced by George E. Sadowski, M.D., Nourishing Biologicals is a leading skin care product company that utilizes a science-based approach to combat the signs of aging. Nourishing Biologicals mission is creating clean, clinically proven, and sustainable products that treat the cause, not just the symptoms to advance health and wellness for all. The brand's science-based approach and quality products – all created with Nobel prize-winning technology that is carefully formulated with bio-natural proteins that match those of the human body to defend and reverse the signs of skin aging and damage. For more information on Nourishing Biologicals, please visit www.nourishingbiologicals.com or connect with them via Facebook, Instagram, YouTube or LinkedIn. Change Your Skin. Change Your Life.

