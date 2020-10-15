NOUS Imaging Co-Founder Damien Fair Awarded MacArthur Fellowship

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- NOUS Imaging, a medical imaging software company, congratulates co-founder Damien Fair, PA-C, PhD, on being named a MacArthur Fellow for 2020. The John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation announces the fellows annually and this year awarded 21 esteemed candidates in fields ranging from neuroscience to history.



As noted on the organization's website, www.macfound.org, winners celebrate and inspire the creative potential of individuals through no-strings-attached fellowships worth $625,000 (which is paid over the next five years).



"I couldn't have asked for a better partner than Damien," said Nico Dosenbach, MD, PhD, NOUS Imaging Co-Founder and Associate Professor of Neurology and Radiology at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. "The entire NOUS Imaging team is incredibly proud of him and look forward to our continued success with our first FDA-cleared product, Framewise Integrated Real-Time MRI Monitoring (FIRMM). This award recognizes his dedication to his work, patients and colleagues; it is truly an amazing accomplishment."



About NOUS Imaging



NOUS Imaging is a transformational medical imaging software company developing unique solutions in the MR space. Future applications are poised to revolutionize the way MR images are acquired and utilized in both adult and pediatric populations. The NOUS mission is to deliver cost-effective imaging enhancements, establish next generation data analytics, and create a new patient centric experience in the MR suite. For additional information please visit NOUS Imaging's website at www.nousimaging.com



