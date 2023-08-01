Nous Infosystems Achieves Solutions Partner Designation in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems, a leading global IT solutions provider delivering innovative technology services and solutions, announced it has attained the Solutions Partner designation in the new Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. This achievement highlights Nous' commitment to excellence in harnessing Microsoft AI and cloud technologies to deliver innovative solutions for clients.

Nous Infosystems — Microsoft AI Cloud Solutions Partner Designation

The Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program is a premier initiative that recognizes and empowers partners who demonstrate exceptional expertise in leveraging AI to transform businesses and enhance customer experiences. By achieving the Solutions Partner designation, Nous Infosystems has distinguished itself as a trusted provider of AI-powered solutions, aligning with Microsoft's vision of empowering organizations to thrive in a digital era.

"Nous is a long-term Microsoft partner and one of the firsts to attain this designation," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President, Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "Their commitment and investment in Microsoft are clear, and they are well positioned to continue providing sustainable results and enabling customers to lead their industries into the future."

As a Solutions Partner, Nous Infosystems gains access to various benefits and resources provided by the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program. These include advanced training and certifications, technical support, co-selling opportunities, and access to Microsoft's cutting-edge AI tools and technologies. This enables Nous Infosystems to further enhance its AI capabilities and deliver even more impactful solutions to its clientele.

"We are thrilled to be recognized as one of the first Solutions Partners in the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program," said Sreenivasan Narayanan, EVP - MS Global Alliances at Nous Infosystems. "This designation underscores Nous' thought leadership in driving AI-driven innovative solutions using Microsoft technologies across several industries globally. In addition, as a Solutions Partner, we are able to collaborate with Microsoft more closely to meet our client's dynamic business needs with agility and deliver greater business value."

Commenting on the achievement, Anurag Chauhan, CEO at Nous Infosystems, said, "The capabilities required by our customers are constantly evolving. Microsoft's new partner program is the way forward in meeting that demand. The Solutions Partner designation not only validates Nous as a Microsoft partner of choice but also accentuates our capabilities, making them far more differentiated as we continue to deliver best-in-class solutions and services around Microsoft technologies."

Nous Infosystems has a long-standing relationship with Microsoft and is currently a Solutions Partner for Infrastructure, Data & AI, and Digital & App Innovation.

About Nous Infosystems:

Nous Infosystems is a global information technology firm providing innovative software solutions and services across a broad spectrum of industries. Established in 1996, we have delivered technology-led business outcomes to customers for over two decades. Major offerings include digital transformation solutions, business IT consulting, application development and maintenance, AI-led business intelligence solutions, cloud and infrastructure management services, enterprise application integration, product engineering solutions, and independent testing services. Nous Infosystems operates in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and India. We have our development centers in the USA (New Jersey) and India (Bangalore and Coimbatore).



