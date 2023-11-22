Nous Infosystems Attains Microsoft Advanced Specialization in Infrastructure and Database Migration

EDISON, N.J., Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems, a leading global IT solutions provider delivering innovative technology services and solutions, announced that it has achieved the Microsoft Advanced Specialization in Infrastructure and Database Migration. The Advanced Specialization acknowledges Nous Infosystems' expertise in delivering successful Infrastructure and Database Migration solutions on Azure and affirms exceptional capabilities in delivering successful customer outcomes aligned with the Microsoft Cloud.

Nous Microsoft Infra and DB Migration Specialist

Microsoft's Advanced Specialization program is designed to recognize partners that demonstrate deep technical expertise in specific scenarios aligned with the Microsoft Cloud. The audit assessed the partner's operational capabilities against program requirements, along with Nous Infosystems' technical proficiency, experience, and ability to achieve successful outcomes.

"Attaining the Advanced Specialization epitomizes Nous Infosystems' unwavering commitment to excellence in both technical and business acumen," underlined Anurag Chauhan, CEO of Nous Infosystems. "Our success in this accomplishment reaffirms our dedication to offering innovative solutions, providing substantial value to clients across diverse industries. This achievement stands as a testament to our continuous pursuit of excellence."

Dan Rippey, Program Director for the Microsoft AI Cloud Partner Program expressed, "Nous Infosystems has demonstrated outstanding technical capabilities, experience, and a proven ability to deliver successful outcomes aligned with the Microsoft Cloud. Their specialization in Infrastructure and Database Migration showcases their deep expertise in critical technical scenarios."

Also, Sreenivasan Narayanan, EVP Microsoft Global Alliances at Nous Infosystems, added, "Our collaborative partnership with Microsoft has been pivotal in driving technical innovation. This accomplishment not only underscores our team's technical prowess but also emphasizes the robustness of our alliance. It reinforces our commitment and sustained investments to deliver high quality solutions to become a valued partner to Microsoft in cloud migration domain."

About Nous Infosystems

Nous Infosystems is a global information technology firm providing innovative software solutions and services across a broad spectrum of industries. Established in 1996, we have delivered technology-led business outcomes to customers for over two decades. Major offerings include digital transformation solutions, business IT consulting, application development and maintenance, AI-led business intelligence solutions, cloud and infrastructure management services, enterprise application integration, product engineering solutions, and independent testing services. Nous Infosystems operates in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and India. We have our development centers in the USA (New Jersey) and India (Bangalore and Coimbatore).

Media Contact:

Sophia Park

Public Relations

+1 (732) 985-9533

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2283663/Nous_Microsoft_DB_Migration.jpg

SOURCE Nous Infosystems Inc.