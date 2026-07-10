Nous Infosystems Is Now Artizent

New identity reflects a sharper strategic focus on engineering discipline, select industries, and measurable enterprise outcomes.

EDISON, N.J., July 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems, a global product and data engineering company backed by TA Associates ("TA"), a leading global private equity firm, today announced that it has rebranded as Artizent, marking the next chapter in the company's evolution.

The new identity reflects a more focused operating model built around first principles: deep engineering discipline, selective industry focus, fewer but stronger service lines, and a continued commitment to solving complex business problems for enterprise customers.

Artizent will focus on the areas where the company has established depth and where customers face the highest need for reliable execution: software and product engineering, data and analytics, cloud modernization, quality engineering, automation, and applied AI-enabled solutions. The company will place particular emphasis on banking, financial services, insurance, and other regulated industries where technology must operate at scale, with precision, resilience, and accountability.

While the company will operate under the Artizent brand, its ownership, leadership, customer relationships, delivery teams, and commitment to engineering excellence remain unchanged.

"Artizent reflects the company we are building for the next chapter," said Milan Bhatt, Chief Executive Officer of Artizent. "Our focus is simple: go deeper in the industries we understand, concentrate on the services where we can deliver differentiated value, and apply engineering discipline to business problems that matter. Customers are not looking for more noise. They are looking for partners who understand their environment, simplify complexity, and deliver outcomes with consistency. That is the standard we are setting for Artizent."

Founded in 1996, the company has helped enterprises build, modernize, and operate mission-critical software and data platforms for nearly three decades. The rebrand reflects the company's continued evolution from a broad technology services provider into a more focused engineering partner for customers operating in complex, regulated, and high-stakes environments.

"I founded Nous with the belief that strong engineering discipline, combined with a deep understanding of data and customer context, leads to consistently good outcomes," said Ajith J. Pillai, Founder and Non-Executive Chairman of Artizent. "That belief remains unchanged. What is changing is our level of focus. Artizent carries forward the trust, delivery culture, and technical depth our customers have relied on for years, while giving the company a sharper platform for its future growth."

The rebrand follows TA's strategic investment in 2025, which strengthened the company's ability to invest in deeper capabilities, expand industry-focused solutions, and build longer-term, outcome-driven partnerships with customers worldwide.

"Over the past year, the company has sharpened its strategy around focused engineering services, priority industries, and measurable customer impact," said Aditya Sharma, Managing Director at TA. "The Artizent brand reflects the strength of the business today and its vision for the future. We believe the company is well positioned to help enterprises modernize critical technology platforms, improve decision-making, and deliver complex transformation initiatives with greater speed, quality, and accountability."

The transition to the Artizent brand will be implemented globally across the company's offices, digital properties, and customer communications over the coming months. Existing customer engagements, contracts, leadership, and operational teams remain unchanged.

About Artizent

Artizent is an enterprise engineering company built for mission-critical transformation. The company helps organizations modernize core platforms, engineer better software, unlock trusted data, strengthen cloud foundations, improve quality, and apply AI-enabled solutions where they create measurable business value.

Focused on banking, financial services, insurance, and other regulated industries, Artizent works where technology must perform at scale, with precision, resilience, and accountability. With a global delivery model across the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Serbia, and India, Artizent brings the engineering discipline and execution focus enterprises need to move faster and operate better.

About TA

TA is a leading global private equity firm focused on scaling growth in profitable companies. Since 1968, TA has invested in more than 560 companies across its core sectors, including technology, business services, financial services, and healthcare. Leveraging its deep industry expertise and strategic resources, TA collaborates with management teams worldwide to help high-quality companies deliver lasting value. The firm has raised $65 billion in capital to date and has more than 160 investment professionals across offices in Boston, Menlo Park, Austin, London, Mumbai, and Hong Kong.

Learn more at www.ta.com.

Media Contact

Sanjana Gupta,

Marketing, Artizent

[email protected]

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SOURCE Artizent Inc.