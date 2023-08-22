Nous Infosystems is Now Great Place To Work Certified

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems, a leading global IT solutions provider delivering innovative technology services and solutions, is proud to announce that it has been Great Place To Work® Certified™ in India. The recognition underscores the company's commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture and their dedication to employee well-being, growth, and engagement.

Nous Infosystems - Great Place To Work

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make strategic people decisions. The Institute serves businesses, non-profits and government agencies in more than 60 countries and has conducted pioneering research on the characteristics of great workplaces for over three decades.

Commenting on the achievement, Anurag Chauhan, CEO at Nous Infosystems, said, "We are thrilled to have achieved the Great Place To Work certification. This recognition reflects the incredible dedication and passion of our team members, who contribute their best every day. At Nous, we believe that a positive work culture is essential for innovation, collaboration, and overall success. We are committed to continuing our efforts to provide an environment where our employees feel valued, supported, and empowered."

Nous Infosystems is deeply invested in fostering a healthy work-life balance, exemplified by its provision of flexible work arrangements, wellness programs, and a range of people support services. With a focus on continuous learning and professional development opportunities, the company empowers its workforce to refine their skills and advance their careers.

"Being recognized for nurturing a people-first environment is an honor and delight for us," said Mahesh Prabhu, Chief Operating Officer at Nous Infosystems. "As we deliver world-class services to our clients, we acknowledge that excellence comes from investing in our team's physical, emotional, and mental health. We will continue to embrace innovative approaches to enhance their well-being and overall workplace performance."

The certification process involved an in-depth analysis of Nous' workplace practices, policies, and anonymous feedback provided by its employees. The assessment covered areas such as trust, leadership, diversity and inclusion, professional development opportunities, and work-life balance.

Aji John Joseph, Senior Vice President - Human Capital Management & HR at Nous Infosystems, said, "Achieving the Great Place To Work certification is not only a major accomplishment, but it also fuels our growth ambitions. A company is only as successful as the people who power it. By cultivating a culture of respect, teamwork, and continuous learning, Nous strives to foster an environment where employees can thrive and reach their full potential."

Research by Great Place To Work® shows that great workplaces are characterized by great leadership, consistent employee experience, and sustainable financial performance. These organizations can deliver a consistent experience to all employees irrespective of their role, gender, tenure, or level.

About Nous Infosystems

Nous Infosystems is a global information technology firm providing innovative software solutions and services across a broad spectrum of industries. Established in 1996, we have delivered technology-led business outcomes to customers for over two decades. Major offerings include digital transformation solutions, business IT consulting, application development and maintenance, AI-led business intelligence solutions, cloud and infrastructure management services, enterprise application integration, product engineering solutions, and independent testing services. Nous Infosystems operates in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and India. We have our development centers in the USA (New Jersey) and India (Bangalore and Coimbatore).

Media Contact:

Sophia Park

Public Relations

+1 (732) 985-9533

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2191303/Nous_Infosystems_Great_Place_To_Work.jpg

SOURCE Nous Infosystems Inc.