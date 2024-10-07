Nous Infosystems Recertified as a Great Place to Work®

EDISON, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems, a leading global IT services provider, is proud to announce that it has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® for the second consecutive time. This prestigious certification is a testament to Nous' continued commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive workplace culture, enhancing employee satisfaction, and driving organizational excellence.

The Great Place to Work® certification for 2024-25 is based on confidential employee feedback and a thorough assessment of workplace culture. Nous Infosystems has demonstrated excellence across multiple areas, including trust, camaraderie, and opportunities for professional growth. This recognition underscores the company's dedication to providing an environment where employees can thrive and feel empowered to contribute to the organization's success.

"We are thrilled to be recognized once again as a Great Place to Work®," said Anurag Chauhan, CEO of Nous Infosystems. "This achievement reflects the hard work and passion of our employees, who are the cornerstone of our success. Our people-first approach drives innovation and enables us to consistently deliver excellence to our clients worldwide."

At the heart of Nous Infosystems' workplace culture is a focus on nurturing talent, fostering collaboration, and maintaining a healthy work-life balance. The company invests continuously in employee well-being through a range of initiatives, including wellness programs, leadership development opportunities, and community engagement activities.

"Our goal has always been to create an environment where our employees feel valued, engaged, and motivated. This certification validates our ongoing efforts to prioritize employee well-being and personal growth," said Aji John Joseph, SVP - Human Capital Management & HR. "We are committed to continuously enhancing our workplace culture to help our people reach their full potential."

As Nous Infosystems continues to grow, the company remains dedicated to upholding the values that have earned it this recertification. With a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and employee empowerment, Nous is well-positioned to remain an industry leader in delivering cutting-edge IT solutions and services.

"We believe that a strong workplace culture is the foundation of business success. This recertification as a Great Place to Work® reinforces that our focus on employee empowerment and collaboration is yielding positive results," added Mahesh Prabhu, Chief Operating Officer. "We will continue to support our teams in their personal and professional journeys while driving organizational excellence."

Nous Infosystems' recognition with the Great Place to Work® certification for the second consecutive time highlights their steadfast commitment to fostering an outstanding workplace where employees are truly valued and empowered. For more information about career opportunities at Nous Infosystems and the company's workplace culture, visit www.nousinfo.com.

About Nous Infosystems

Nous Infosystems is a global leader in digital solutions and product engineering, enabling global enterprises and ISVs to harness the power of technology. Through an innovative portfolio of services and next-gen technology solutions, we help organizations transform their business models, operations, and experiences to drive growth.

At the forefront of technology, Nous stands as a global pioneering force, delivering unparalleled expertise in digital transformation solutions through automation using AI, leveraging the cloud, and utilizing data and analytics with assured quality.

Nous follows a global delivery model through its strategically located delivery centers in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and India and provides assured quality services by following global standards and is certified in CMMi Level 5 SVC + SSD v1.3, ISO 9001:2015, and ISO/IEC 27001:2013.

Nous is Great Place to Work® Certified™, reflecting a corporate culture dedicated to creating a positive and rewarding work environment.

