Nous Infosystems Recognized Among Top 100 India's Best Workplaces™ in IT & IT-BPM 2023

EDISON, N.J., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nous Infosystems, a leading global IT solutions provider delivering innovative technology services and solutions, is proud to announce that it has been recognized Top 100 India's Best WorkplacesTM in IT & IT-BPM 2023 by Great Place to Work®. This recognition reflects Nous' commitment to fostering a holistic, engaging workplace to support the well-being and aspirations of its employees.

Nous GPTW Top 100 India’s Best Workplaces

The annual list, compiled by the Great Place to Work® Institute, recognizes organizations that prioritize employee satisfaction, workplace culture, and overall excellence in the IT and ITBPM sectors. Based on rigorous assessments and feedback from its workforce, Nous Infosystems has ranked among the top 100 best workplaces by excelling on the 5 dimensions of a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture™ - Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride and Camaraderie.

"We are thrilled and honored to be recognized as among the Top 100 India's Best Workplaces in IT & ITBPM for 2023. This achievement reflects the people-centric culture we have endeavored to create since inception," said Anurag Chauhan, CEO at Nous Infosystems. "As workplaces continue to evolve constantly, Nous is committed to nurturing a culture where all employees experience high levels of trust and bring their best self to work."

Mahesh Prabhu, Chief Operating Officer at Nous Infosystems, added, "In today's challenging IT landscape, building a positive workplace culture is paramount for sustaining employee engagement. As an organization, we consistently strive to nurture an environment that fosters trust, inspires innovation, and promotes the holistic well-being of our employees. This recognition is a powerful motivator and will help us push boundaries to deliver outstanding results."

Nous Infosystems' unwavering commitment to nurturing a positive work-life balance is underscored by significant investments in offering flexible work arrangements, comprehensive wellness programs, and a diverse range of people support services. The company embraces innovative approaches and facilitates professional development opportunities to empower its workforce through continuous learning, enabling them to propel their careers forward with confidence and proficiency.

Commenting on the achievement, Aji John Joseph, Senior Vice President - Human Capital Management & HR at Nous Infosystems, said, "To rank among the top 100 best workplaces is a proud moment for us. Since our establishment, our culture has been the foundation of our success and the driving force that helps us deliver exceptional services to our customers. We are thankful to all Nouseans, who put in the work every day to help build an amazing work culture at Nous."

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Through its proprietary Trust Index™ Survey and Culture Audit™, it offers organizations the tools to create a consistently positive employee experience. More than 100 million employees from over 150 countries worldwide engage with Great Place To Work® every year for assessment, benchmarking, and planning to strengthen their workplace culture.

About Nous Infosystems

Nous Infosystems is a global IT and digital solutions provider delivering quality technology solutions to customers across the globe. We are CMMi Level 5 SVC + SSD v1.3, ISO 9001:2015, ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified with over two decades of unparalleled technology expertise and cater to the unique needs of a diverse clientele, ranging from SMEs and Fortune 500 companies. Major offerings include digital transformation solutions, business IT consulting, application development and maintenance, AI-led business intelligence solutions, cloud and infrastructure management services, enterprise application integration, product engineering solutions, and independent testing services. Leveraging strategic partnerships with industry-leading technology providers, we deliver innovative, industry-specific digital solutions across the Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Insurance, Healthcare, Retail, Travel, and Logistics industries. Nous Infosystems operates in the US, UK, Germany, Canada, and India. We have our development centers in the USA (New Jersey) and India (Bangalore and Coimbatore). Proudly Great Place to Work® Certified, our culture reflects a commitment to fostering a positive and rewarding work environment.

Media Contact:

Sophia Park

Public Relations

+1 (732) 985-9533

[email protected]

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2301037/Nous_GPTW_Top_100.jpg

SOURCE Nous Infosystems Inc.