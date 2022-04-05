Nouscom Announces AACR 2022 Late-Breaking Presentation of Translational Phase 1 Data of NOUS-209, an 'off-the-shelf' Neoantigen Cancer Immunotherapy for the Treatment of MSI-H Solid Tumors

BASEL, Switzerland, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nouscom, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing off-the-shelf and personalized viral vectored immunotherapies, today announced that new translational data obtained from the ongoing Phase 1 trial evaluating NOUS-209 has been accepted for presentation in a Late Breaking session at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting. AACR will be held in person in New Orleans from 8 to 14th April.

NOUS-209, Nouscom's lead product, is an off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy targeting shared neoantigens, administered in combination with the anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitor pembrolizumab, for the treatment of Microsatellite Instable High (MSI-H) gastric, colorectal and gastro-esophageal junction solid tumors.

Poster Presentation Details:

Title : Characterization of immune correlates of clinical activity for NOUS-209, an Off-the-Shelf immunotherapy, with Pembrolizumab for treatment of tumors characterized by Microsatellite Instability (MSI).

: Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 1

Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 1 Date & Time : 10 th April 2022 , 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM CDT

: 10 , Location : Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, New Orleans, Louisiana , US

: Ernest N. Morial Convention Center, , US Poster number #8054

#8054 Presenter: Dr. Anna Morena D'Alise, Head of Immunology at Nouscom

The full abstract will be available on 8th April at 1pm ET here: https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517/presentation/19995

About NOUS-209

NOUS-209 is an off-the-shelf immunotherapy for Microsatellite Instable High (MSI-H) tumors. MSI-H tumors are characterized by a defective DNA mismatch repair system, which generates highly immunogenic frame shift peptides (frameshift mutations, FSPs) that are not found on healthy tissue.

NOUS-209 is designed to comprise 209 shared FSP neoantigens, selected by Nouscom's proprietary GENESIS (GE(netic)NE(oantigen)S(election)I(n)S(ilico)) algorithm, on the basis that an average of 50 neoantigens on any patient's tumor will be shared with those in NOUS-209. Nouscom's heterologous prime/boost platform clones these FSPs into Great Ape Adenoviral (GAd) and Modified Vaccinia Ankara (MVA) vectors, combined with other immunomodulators to harness the full power of the immune response, to generate the viral-vectored vaccine.

NOUS-209 is in Phase 1 clinical trial (NCT04041310), a multicenter, open label, multiple cohorts, first-in-human clinical study of NOUS-209 in combination with pembrolizumab, designed to evaluate safety, tolerability and immunogenicity and to detect preliminary evidence of anti-tumor activity.

About Nouscom

Nouscom is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing next-generation, off-the-shelf and personalized cancer vaccines. Nouscom's proprietary technology platform harnesses the full power of the immune response by combining viral vectored vaccines based on multiple neoantigens with other immunomodulators.

Nouscom is currently advancing the clinical development of its programs:

NOUS-209 (lead), an off-the-shelf cancer immunotherapy for the treatment of MSI-H solid tumors, and

NOUS-PEV, a personalized vaccine for the treatment of advanced melanoma or lung cancer

Nouscom is led by an experienced management team with deep roots in the pharma and biotech industry and are veterans in the field of viral vectored vaccines.

Nouscom, which was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland with operations in Rome, Italy, is backed by international life sciences investors.

For more information on Nouscom, please visit the company's website at www.nouscom.com or follow us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/nouscom-ag/

