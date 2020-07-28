Nouveau Monde Graphite to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com July 31st

MONTREAL and QUEBEC, July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nouveau Monde (TSXV: NOU ; OTCQX: NMGRF ; Frankfurt: NM9), based in Quebec, Canada, focused on natural graphite flake and battery anode material, today announced that Christina Lalli, Director, Investor Relations, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on Friday, July 31st.

DATE: Friday, July 31st

TIME: 1:30pm ET

LINK: https://www.tinyurl.com/073020MiningVIC

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Successful C$20 million Financing Transactions with Pallinghurst

Nouveau Monde Receives $1.5M in Funding to Develop Spherical Graphite

in Funding to Develop Spherical Graphite The BAPE Releases its Favourable Assessment of Nouveau Monde Graphite Project

NOUVEAU MONDE ADVANCES ITS ELECTRIFICATION WITH MANDATE FOR CONNECTION TO HYDRO-QUÉBEC'S NETWORK

NOUVEAU MONDE ANNOUNCES UPDATED RESOURCE ESTIMATE AND INCREASES COMBINED MEASURED & INDICATED RESOURCES BY 25 % TO 120.3 MT @ 4.26 % CG

NOUVEAU MONDE NOW PRODUCING SPHERICAL GRAPHITE

About Nouveau Monde Graphite

Nouveau Monde Graphite is set to become a key player in the electrification revolution, as it plans to become the only fully-integrated (mining) company outside of China able to supply OEM's and automakers with battery anode material at any entry point along the supply chain. The Company has been successfully running a demo plant since the end of 2018 and has been qualifying both graphite flake and battery grade spherical graphite to potential clients in the EV space. Construction for a secondary processing (purification) plant is underway. As an all-electric open-pit operation and with processing plants running on inexpensive, renewable hydro power, Nouveau Monde will be the first graphite producer to be able to provide a certified carbon-neutral battery anode product. Commercial production slated for the end of 2022.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

