Nov. 1 "Gathering of Eagles" Gala to Recognize X-29 Technology Demonstrator and Support Flight Test Museum Expansion

Test pilots and engineers will share how the X-29 ushered in the digital age of aviation

ROSAMOND, Calif., Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Flight Test Historical Foundation , a nonprofit organization working to expand the Flight Test Museum at Edwards Air Force Base, Calif., invites the public to its annual "Gathering of Eagles" awards ceremony and fundraiser to be held Nov. 1 in Lancaster, Calif.

This year's event will honor the individuals who designed and flew the X-29 Advanced Technology Demonstrator, the first forward-swept wing aircraft to break the sound barrier at Mach 1.6 with NASA test pilot Steve Ishmael at the controls.

Developed by Grumman and funded by DARPA, the United States Air Force, and NASA, the X-29 was built to evaluate advanced technologies for future fighter aircraft. In addition to its forward-swept wing, the X-29 featured advanced composite materials, a computerized flight control system, and canard control surfaces—all of which were used to test the aircraft's maneuverability, performance and structural efficiency.

With its intentionally unstable design, the X-29 could only be flown safely with advanced digital fly-by-wire computers—a breakthrough that proved technology would play as critical a role as aerodynamics.

The annual "Gathering of Eagles" gala will recognize the following individuals: Ken Szalai, X-29 NASA program manager and NASA Dryden center director; Jim Allburn, X-29 DARPA program manager; Steve Ishmael, NASA research test pilot; Dana Purifoy, USAF test pilot; Rogers Smith, NASA research test pilot; Kurt Schroeder, Grumman chief test pilot; Joe Gera, NASA flight test engineer; and Dave Vanhoy, USAF flight test engineer.

"The X-29 embodies the daring spirit of flight test and is a true icon of innovation," said Art Thompson, chairman of the Flight Test Historical Foundation. "As we work to expand the Flight Test Museum's aircraft collection and exhibits, we are pleased to recognize the X-29 team that helped advance aviation technology."

First flown in 1984 at Edwards AFB by Grumman's Chief Test pilot Chuck Sewell, the X-29 earned the nickname "junk yard dog" due to its eclectic assembly. Its fuselage came from a Northrop F-5A while its single engine, a General Electric F404, was common to the F/A-18. The main landing gear and flight control actuators were repurposed from the F-16, and the flight control computer was adapted from the SR-71.

Despite its varied components, the X-29 remains one of the most important X-designated aircraft ever flown. Its innovations led to safely flying the forward-swept wing supersonically, and managing the aircraft's extreme instability, thus laying the groundwork for aircraft like the F-22 Raptor and F-35 Lightning II.

