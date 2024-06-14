Nova Advisory Secures OneStream Software's Diamond Partner Level Status

OneStream Implementation Partner achieves new status, continues to empower customers and provide deep domain expertise around the globe

CHICAGO, June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Nova Advisory, a trusted advisor in corporate performance management, is pleased to announce that it has become a Diamond-level OneStream implementation partner. As a Diamond Partner, OneStream recognizes Nova Advisory's commitment to align with OneStream's strategic vision and continue to bring value to shared clients.

OneStream's vision is to be the operating system for modern business. To realize this vision, OneStream has created a unified software platform that provides a comprehensive and dynamic view of the entire enterprise based on a single source of truth for finance and operations.

"Achieving OneStream's highest partner status reaffirms Nova Advisory's 100% global client success. Any company wanting to close faster, plan better, and make more informed decisions with OneStream, will benefit tremendously from our Diamond-level experience. Our unique advisory approach helps us quickly pivot to meet clients at their own unique level of sophistication or simplicity. We are excited to be recognized for this important milestone by OneStream." Nate Coate, Chief Executive Officer, Nova Advisory

"We are thrilled to announce Nova Advisory is elite, having achieved Diamond level partner status," said Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances of OneStream. "This status is awarded to partners who meet our high standards of 100% customer success and continue to deliver exceptional solutions that drive value for our customers. Nova Advisory's new partner status reflects that more companies are turning to OneStream's unified solution to simplify their financial processes and increase operational insights."

Nova Advisory is one of OneStream's Diamond implementation partners operating from North America and serving global clients. We work with Finance & Accounting teams to deliver a unified financial information platform. Enterprise and Commercial companies turn to Nova Advisory when they are frustrated that they can't quickly adapt their financial information to changing business needs. Nova Advisory implements OneStream solutions for:

Close & Consolidation

Planning, Budgeting, Forecasting

Strategic Planning

Sales & Operational Planning

Financial and Management Reporting

OneStream's Solution Exchange products such as: People Planning, Capital Planning, and ESG blueprint.

SMART: Premium Post-Live Administration services

As a 100% OneStream-focused Diamond partner we advise our clients on all aspects of the OneStream platform, identifying the highest-value areas of focus to start where it makes the most sense for each client situation.

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

OneStream delivers a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

OneStream is a software company backed by private equity investors KKR, Tidemark, Partners Fund Capital and Alkeon Capital Management. With more than 1,400 customers, 250 go-to-market, implementation and development partners and 1,300 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance, digitizing core financial functions and empowering the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy. To learn more, visit www.onestream.com.

About Nova Advisory

As the leader in OneStream service delivery, Nova Advisory works with Finance and Accounting teams committed to modernizing technology to serve the financial information needs of their business. Companies turn to Nova Advisory when they've lacked visibility to financial data submitted late, incorrect, or not following a corporate standard. We deploy OneStream solutions for our clients to address their financial close and consolidation needs, planning, budgeting and forecasting, and financial and management reporting. Nova Advisory continues to grow because we are very different from what our clients find in the market: a 100% OneStream-focused Diamond partner with project delivery leaders who are 20+ years of finance and accounting industry veterans who speak their business language. We won't sugarcoat our messages. Solving sophisticated legacy problems is hard work. We'll advise you on how to get to the right solution, every time.

