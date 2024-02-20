Nova Announces Availability of Annual Report on Form 20-F Through Company Website

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) announced today that its annual report on Form 20-F, containing audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023, as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 20, 2024, is available through its website (https://www.novami.com/). Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report free of charge upon request. This press release is being issued pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(d)(1)(C).

About Nova:

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

Company Contact:

Dror David, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail: [email protected]
Nova Website Link - https://www.novami.com/

Investor Relations Contact:

Miri Segal
MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail: msegal@ms-ir.com

