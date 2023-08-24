NOVA BRAND PROJECTION RECEIVES FSC (FOREST STEWARDSHIP COUNCIL) CERTIFICATION - MEETING THE HIGHEST STANDARDS OF ENVIRONMENTAL AND SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY IN PRINTING PRACTICES.

Nova, The Brand Projection Company

24 Aug, 2023, 10:13 ET

MARIETTA, Ga. , Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova, the newly imagined brand projection company, announced today that it has received the FSC (Forest Stewardship Council) Certification – meeting the highest standards of environmental and social responsibility in their printing practices. 

The Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) is an independent non-profit that was founded in 1993 in an effort to improve the way forests are harvested for products. They set the standards for forest products and assess forest management and chain of custody operations. Today, the FSC is represented in over 80 countries and, as of 2022, has certified over 160 million acres of forest in the US and Canada alone.

The purpose of the FSC is to set forest management standards that not only prohibit deforestation, but also help to protect wildlife and drinking water sources. The certification of a product by the FSC means that it meets the highest standard of production from a sustainably managed forest.

Since Nova's rebrand in early January – the company has continued to make strides towards amplifying their clients' branding efforts through designing and implementing customized strategies and a full suite of services that improve brand recognition, connectivity, and trust. In doing so, they have positioned themselves as an industry leader and continue to keep the client at the forefront of everything they do.

Robert Lee, COO – said in a companywide announcement, "This certification is not only a testament to our commitment to sustainability and quality – but also our investment to the print production department to set us apart from others."

[email protected] | (770) 951-9800

About Nova Brand Projection

Headquartered in Marietta, GA, Nova is a brand projection company that takes an advice-based approach to client service and solutions to successfully present brands in the marketplace. Driven by dedicated teams of specialized experts, their in-house solutions include creative & ideation, multimedia marketing, commercial print & packaging, branded promo & apparel, online corporate storefronts and kitting & fulfillment. Since its 1996 beginning, Nova has grown into a powerhouse that offers middle market to Fortune 500 companies 24/7 operations and 500k square feet of manufacturing & warehousing with a fulfillment center in Miami, kitting & direct mail center in St. Louis, and display & vehicle graphics in Detroit that facilitate national reach.

For more information, visit novabrandprojection.com

SOURCE Nova, The Brand Projection Company

