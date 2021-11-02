Nova Bus announces new order for 3 electric buses to San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency

"We look forward to introducing the Nova Bus LFSe+ buses to the San Francisco community. These zero-emission buses will help keep the city air cleaner as well as provide a quieter transit experience and a healthier environment to its passengers", said Martin Larose, President of Nova Bus. "We are proud to be working with the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency and help lead the charge toward the electrification of transit in California and across the USA."

With an electric drive motor coupled by BAE Systems' next generation power electronics, these electric buses provide better fuel economy, longer driving range, reduced maintenance costs and reduced greenhouse gas emissions. The LFSe+ is the perfect pairing of Nova Bus' proven expertise with the latest innovations in clean and sustainable technologies.

"SFMTA is proud to be a leader in addressing the climate crisis", said Julie Kirschbaum, Director of Transit for SFMTA. "We're committed to embracing the greenest fleet possible and getting people out of private vehicles and into more sustainable modes of transportation."

"The widespread adoption of electric vehicles continues – including transit buses", said Steve Trichka, vice president and general manager of Power & Propulsion Solutions at BAE Systems. "Transit authorities value easier maintenance and lower operational costs. Communities like the reductions in harmful emissions and traffic noise, while riders enjoy the cleaner air, quieter ride, and lower carbon footprint."

Nova Bus is committed to always improving our product and processes to reduce pollution and waste in every aspect of our business, and the LFSe+ is our latest demonstration of that commitment.

