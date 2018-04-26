Nova Bus Awarded Contract with Regional Transit Service in Rochester, NY

"We are delighted to welcome RTS among our new customers. Our presence in New York State is constantly growing, mainly due to the quality of our buses, as well as to the level of support our service department provides. We are also very proud to offer transit users in Monroe County, buses that are entirely assembled in New York State," said Martin Larose, Vice President and General Manager of Nova Bus.

"After a comprehensive evaluation process, Nova Bus rose to the top and we are happy to enter into this contract with them," said RTS CEO Bill Carpenter. "We look forward to working with Nova Bus over the next few years to replace buses in our fleet that have reached the end of their useful life and make it easier for our customers to enjoy the ride."

This order comes after a rigorous tendering process that included a visit to the Nova Bus manufacturing plant to better understand its assembly line and quality assurance processes. The assessment team was able to observe the quality of the product, the complexity of its design, its physical features, and the training and technical support Nova Bus provides customers.

Nova Bus is the only transit bus manufacturer with a plant in New York State. It generates nearly

300 direct jobs in the region and supports many indirect jobs, working with a network of more than 100 local suppliers in New York State. Its geographic proximity to Rochester and understanding of the business environment further strengthen relations between Nova Bus and public transit authorities across North America.

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus is a leading provider of sustainable transit solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes hybrid electric buses, high-capacity vehicles and integrated intelligent transportation systems. Following its Electro MobilityTM strategy, Nova Bus is moving forward with the electrification of its vehicle key components to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Nova Bus is part of the Volvo Group. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit www.novabus.com.

