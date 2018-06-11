Nova Bus is proud to receive its largest bus order in North America

"We are very happy to have been selected following a stringent procurement process. Quebec is our natural market and the basis of our reach across North America. For over 20 years, we have created an ecosystem around our business, including a significant network of Quebec and North American suppliers, which enables us to proudly offer transit users high-quality, reliable, and durable buses, built and assembled entirely in Quebec. This is Quebec expertise serving the people of Quebec," said Martin Larose, Vice President and General Manager of Nova Bus.

Nova Bus is pleased to further strengthen its ties to ATUQ and Quebec's transit authorities. The transit authorities will thus continue to rely on the training and support that help them reduce maintenance costs and provide a great rider experience to the populations they serve.

The contract helps consolidate jobs at the Saint-Eustache and Saint-François-du-Lac plants, which handle the final assembly and manufacturing of the vehicle chassis and other components, respectively. These activities help meet Canadian content requirements as called for by the Quebec government. "This contract is great news, both for Nova Bus and for the regions of Saint-Eustache and Saint-François-du-Lac," added Nova Bus President Ralph Acs. "We are happy to be able to, among other things, contribute to improving Montreal's public transit, as promised by the municipal administration."

To ensure full compliance, Nova Bus met every requirement in the call for tenders. "We remain convinced that our experience, expertise, and manufacturing ecosystem make Nova Bus highly competitive in Quebec and more broadly across North America," added Larose.

"The contract awarded by STM on behalf of Quebec's nine transit authorities is now subject to government approval to confirm the financing of the buses. We look forward to this final step."

About Nova Bus

Nova Bus is a leading provider of sustainable transit solutions in North America. Its portfolio includes electric and hybrid electric buses, high-capacity vehicles and integrated intelligent transportation systems. Following its Electro MobilityTM strategy, Nova Bus is moving forward with the electrification of its vehicle key components to reduce fuel consumption and emissions. Nova Bus is part of the Volvo Group. For more information regarding Nova Bus products and services, please visit www.novabus.com.

