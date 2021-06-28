Nova Cannabis to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 30th

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSXV:NOVC,OTCQB:NVACF), today announced that Darren Karasiuk, CEO and David Gordey, CFO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 30th.

DATE: Wednesday, June 30th

TIME: 4:30 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/34Tj6je

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

March 22, 2021 – Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. announce closing of reverse takeover and creation of "Nova Cannabis Inc."

– Alcanna Inc. and YSS Corp. announce closing of reverse takeover and creation of "Nova Cannabis Inc." May 17, 2021 – Nova Cannabis releases first quarter 2021 results; first 18 stores converted to the Value Buds banner have experienced an increase in sales of over 120% compared to the period prior to conversion

– Nova Cannabis releases first quarter 2021 results; first 18 stores converted to the Value Buds banner have experienced an increase in sales of over 120% compared to the period prior to conversion May 25, 2021 – Added to the NYSE-listed Cannabis ETF "THCX"

– Added to the NYSE-listed Cannabis ETF "THCX" Jun 2, 2021 – Provides update on business and growth initiatives; on track to have a minimum of 30 Value Buds stores open in Ontario , and a minimum 60 cannabis retail stores operating in Alberta and Saskatchewan by year end 2021

– Provides update on business and growth initiatives; on track to have a minimum of 30 Value Buds stores open in , and a minimum 60 cannabis retail stores operating in and by year end 2021 Jun 2, 2021 – Announces application to graduate from the TSXV to the TSX Exchange

ABOUT NOVA CANNABIS INC.

Nova is one of Canada's largest and fastest growing cannabis retailers with a goal to disrupt the cannabis retail market by offering a wide range of high-quality cannabis products at every-day best value prices. The Company currently operates 54 locations across Alberta, Ontario, and Saskatchewan primarily under its Value Buds and Nova Cannabis banners. The Company is majority owned by Alcanna Inc. (TSX: CLIQ).

Nova's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "NOVC" and on the OTCQB under the symbol "NVACF".

Additional information about Nova Cannabis Inc. is available at www.sedar.com and the Company's website at www.novacannabis.ca.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com