Nova Compression Expands South Texas Presence with Acquisition of Energy Gas Compression Fleet

Acquisition expands Nova's fleet to approximately 400,000 horsepower and strengthens its operational footprint across the Eagle Ford Basin and South Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Compression, LLC ("Nova"), a leading provider of natural gas compression services, today announced that it has acquired the operating assets of Energy Gas Compression, Inc. (EGC), a Corpus Christi-based compression company serving customers across South Texas since 2004. The transaction closed on July 3, 2026.

The acquisition adds approximately 52,000 active horsepower and 6,500 idle horsepower to Nova's fleet, increasing its total fleet to approximately 400,000 horsepower while expanding the company's presence across the Eagle Ford Basin and broader South Texas market.

Nova expands to 400,000 horsepower with acquisition of Energy Gas Compression's South Texas fleet. Post this

The transaction brings EGC's compression fleet, customer contracts, employees, trucks, service equipment, and other operating assets into Nova, ensuring continuity for existing customers while strengthening the company's ability to serve producers throughout the region.

Founded more than 20 years ago, EGC has earned a strong reputation for dependable service, technical expertise, and long-standing customer relationships. The acquisition enhances Nova's regional footprint and positions the company to provide even greater operational support across one of the nation's most active oil and gas producing regions.

"We are extremely excited to welcome EGC to Nova," said Jonathan Mitchell, Chief Executive Officer of Nova Compression. "This acquisition expands our footprint in the Eagle Ford Basin while adding meaningful density to our South Texas operations. Most importantly, we're bringing together two teams that share the same values—hard work, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to helping our customers maximize production. We are excited to welcome the EGC team to Nova and build on the outstanding customer relationships they have established over the past two decades."

Existing EGC customers will continue to be served by the experienced team they know, now backed by Nova's expanded operational platform, fleet, and resources. With approximately 400,000 horsepower now in its fleet, Nova continues to invest in the people, equipment, and customer relationships that enable it to deliver reliable compression solutions across the country's leading producing regions.

Nova's transaction was supported by an asset-based lending (ABL) facility led by J.P. Morgan with participation from Bank OZK, First Citizens Bank, and Sunflower Bank, and the continued support of Nova's existing shareholders OIC LP ("OIC") and Hoak & Co.

"OIC is excited about this significant milestone in our capital partnership with Nova," said Chris Leary, Investment Partner and Head of Infra Equity at OIC. "This acquisition is highly complementary to Nova's existing operations, and we look forward to supporting the company's continued expansion and long-term growth strategy."

Nova was advised on the acquisition by Hall Estill LLP as legal counsel. Foley & Lardner LLP served as legal counsel in connection with the transaction financing.

About Nova Compression

Nova Compression is a premier provider of natural gas compression services to exploration and production companies across Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Arkansas, Kansas, and Louisiana. The company's business model centers on its mixed fleet strategy, providing natural gas and electric compression solutions ranging from 100 to 3,000 horsepower.

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SOURCE Nova Compression