Nova Credit Raises $50M in Series B Funding to Improve Immigrant Access To Credit In The U.S.

Today, immigrants drive 55% of U.S. population growth, a figure that is projected to grow to 80% by 2050. Nova Credit is building the future of global finances by enabling these newcomers to share international credit history from 11 countries including Australia, Canada, India, Mexico and the United Kingdom with banks, lenders and telecommunications companies.

Through its Credit Passport® technology, Nova Credit translates foreign credit data into a U.S.-equivalent score and report in a format familiar to American underwriters. Nova Credit's real-time delivery of this data enables financial institutions to instantly serve newcomers to the United States faster and more fairly. Newcomers who apply for credit products powered by Nova Credit technology are able to get approved for products such as credit cards and loans, instantly.

"The world has become increasingly globalized, with people moving around the world at an accelerating rate, yet credit history has been trapped within national borders. Nova Credit is changing that by enabling millions of newcomers who have hard-earned credit abroad to access financial services more equally in the U.S.," said Misha Esipov, Nova Credit's CEO. "Migration is an incredibly vulnerable period of transition and through the Credit Passport® we've made that experience more safe and welcoming. Nova Credit believes in a world beyond borders to enable newcomers to arrive and thrive."

Ilya Fushman, Partner at Kleiner Perkins, said: "Credit is fundamental to economic success, but today's systems and infrastructure have not kept up with an increasingly mobile world. Nova Credit is democratizing access to credit globally and we're delighted to lead the Series B."

Gene Ludwig, Managing Partner of Canapi Ventures, said: "We're thrilled to participate in Nova Credit's Series B round. In a competitive financial services industry with shifting demographics, developing a strategy to attract the growing newcomer segment has become a strategic necessity for banks to defend and grow market share. Nova Credit stands out as the only enduring solution to financial access for the millions of newcomers who come to the U.S. each year. They've assembled an exceptional, mission-driven team that has what it takes to bring systemic change to life."

Nova Credit is the premier cross-border credit reporting agency. The lack of a domestic credit history keeps millions of immigrants in the United States from realizing their dreams. The award-winning fintech helps newcomers to the U.S. apply for financial services using their international credit history from countries including Australia, Brazil, Canada, India, Mexico, Nigeria, South Korea, and the United Kingdom. Nova Credit translates international credit data into a U.S.-equivalent score and report in a format familiar to select American underwriters, who use it to evaluate applications for credit products. Founded by immigrants, the firm has a diverse team from around the globe who are creating a world beyond borders to help newcomers arrive and thrive. Learn more at www.novacredit.com .

