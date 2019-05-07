Nova Energy launches Plume® in New Zealand

"We know modern households want a consistently strong WiFi signal in every room of the house and some would like greater parental controls, so we've partnered with Plume to bring these services to New Zealand," says Michael O'Donnell, Nova's GM for Sales & Marketing.

All the Plume features can be easily managed through a simple mobile app, giving users full control.

Adaptive WiFi™ delivers consistent internet access with SuperPods creating a network throughout the home, so every room gets reliable WiFi. HomePass® gives users control over what devices and content children and guests can access.

This means parents can put usage limits on devices, have them time-out at night, and keep track of all internet use. It also means adult websites can be blocked for certain devices.

"Nova is excited to provide this innovative new product range to New Zealanders. We want to give our customers the best possible internet experience and Plume's new technology will definitely help us deliver that, particularly for customers who currently have WiFi signal issues, or families who want to create healthier internet habits," says Michael O'Donnell.

"We're incredibly excited to bring Plume to New Zealand," says Plume co-founder and CEO Fahri Diner. "Partnering with Nova is a big step in Plume's continuing mission to deliver the best-connected internet experience to the world."

Nova's new Plume service includes a starter pack of two SuperPods, which easily plug in around the home to improve WiFi coverage, along with an on-going monthly Plume membership. New customers will also receive a free three month trial, allowing them to experience the service first, before paying a cent.

To find out more: visit www.novaenergy.co.nz/plume, email info@novaenergy.co.nz, or call 0800 668 236.

About Nova Energy

Nova Energy is a nationwide New Zealand owned company offering electricity, natural gas, broadband and fixed line phone services to around 95,000 New Zealand families and businesses.

About Plume®

Plume is the creator of the world's first cognitive services platform for the smart home. As the only open and hardware independent solution, Plume enables the curation, delivery, management, optimization, and support of new services and applications quickly and at massive scale. Plume's rapidly expanding services bundle which includes Adaptive WiFi™, HomePass®, and AI Security™ is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software defined network in the world. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source silicon-to-service framework which has been integrated into a broad set of silicon & platform SDKs, and CPE hardware for connection to the Plume Cloud. Large and small internet service providers (ISPs), mobile network operators (MNOs and MVNOs), retail consumer services providers, and over-the-top (OTT) service providers can easily deploy and scale powerful Plume cognitive services to their subscribers to generate additional ARPU, minimize Opex & Capex, improve customer service & satisfaction, and reduce subscriber churn.

Visit www.plume.com , www.platform.plume.com , and www.opensync.io .

Plume, OpenSync, SuperPod, Adaptive WiFi, AI Security, and HomePass are trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

SOURCE Plume

