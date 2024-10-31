Nova EnviroLabs Announces innovative PFAS Drinking Water Testing Kits

Newly Formed Environmental Division of Nova Analytic Labs Brings Two Drinking Water Tests to Market

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of growing concerns over PFAS contamination nationwide, particularly following the recent catastrophic spill in Brunswick, Maine, Nova Analytic Labs is reaffirming its commitment to public health with the launch of comprehensive PFAS drinking water testing services through its newly created environmental division, Nova EnviroLabs. Fully accredited by the Maine Laboratory Accreditation Program (MLAP) for EPA Method 533 testing, Nova meets all Maine Drinking Water Program (MDWP) compliance standards and is poised to help safeguard communities from these harmful "forever chemicals."

What's in your drinking water?

Expanding Expertise in PFAS Testing

Under the leadership of Dr. Sabrina Crispo Smith, one of Maine's most experienced chemists in PFAS analysis, Nova EnviroLabs has expanded its PFAS testing capabilities. With over a decade of experience at the California EPA/Department of Toxic Substances Control (2011–2023), Dr. Crispo Smith contributed to the development of key PFAS health-related studies and testing protocols, including the validation of current EPA methods.

"Sabrina's expertise and extensive experience in this arena positions Nova as a leader in PFAS testing, helping businesses, municipalities, and homeowners make informed decisions about drinking water as concerns over these persistent, harmful chemicals continue to escalate," commented Nova CEO Chris Altomare.

Offering Two Comprehensive Drinking Water Testing Options: EasyCheck™ and EPA 533 Compliant Test

Nova offers two distinct testing options tailored for both regulatory and non-regulatory needs:

EasyCheck ™ Drinking Water Test : A proprietary, cost-effective, and user-friendly solution for rapidly assessing PFAS levels in drinking water. EasyCheck ™ delivers laboratory accuracy comparable to the EPA 533 test, making it ideal for non-regulatory use. With an industry-leading 8-day turnaround time, EasyCheck ™ provides fast, actionable results, significantly simplifying water sampling for individuals and professionals alike.





: A proprietary, cost-effective, and user-friendly solution for rapidly assessing PFAS levels in drinking water. EasyCheck delivers laboratory accuracy comparable to the EPA 533 test, making it ideal for non-regulatory use. With an industry-leading 8-day turnaround time, EasyCheck provides fast, actionable results, significantly simplifying water sampling for individuals and professionals alike. EPA 533 Compliance Drinking Water Test: Fully compliant with EPA 533 standards, this test is designed for regulatory and legal requirements, ensuring adherence to state and federal guidelines.

Both testing options offer an 8-day turnaround, with expedited options available. Each test screens for 25 PFAS, including Maine's six specifically regulated compounds (PFOS, PFOA, PFHxS, PFNA, PFHpA, and PFDA). These tests will also detect GenX chemicals (HFPO-DA) aligning with the EPA's 2024 regulation which set an enforceable limit for 10ppt.

Setting a New Standard in PFAS Testing

Nova is setting a new standard in PFAS testing by investing in cutting-edge technology, including Ultra-Performance Liquid Chromatography (UPLC) paired with mass spectrometry, to deliver faster, more precise results. This combination ensures the detection of PFAS at exceptionally low concentrations, providing unparalleled sensitivity and accuracy to meet the highest standards of compliance and safety.

For more details on PFAS testing services or to order a test kit, please visit novaenvirolabs.com .

About NovaEnviro Labs

NovaEnviro Labs specializes in advanced laboratory services focused on water contaminant testing. The company provides accurate and timely results to help industries and communities address critical environmental challenges. As a division of Nova Analytic Labs, NovaEnviro Labs is committed to safeguarding public health through innovation and scientific expertise, empowering customers to make informed decisions that foster healthier, safer environments for all. NovaEnviro Labs is headquartered in Portland, Maine.

