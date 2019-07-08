Nova Extends Its Dimensional Metrology Portfolio With New Optical CD Platform

REHOVOT, Israel, July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) announced today the launch of Nova PRIZM™, its newest standalone Optical CD system targeted at the most complex device manufacturing across the frontend semiconductor segments. The new platform is a unique addition to the company's advanced dimensional metrology portfolio and has been shipped to multiple customers.

Nova PRIZM™ combines revolutionary Spectral Interferometry (SI) technology, a powerful new capability for CD metrology, with state-of-the-art multi-channel optical technology to extract unique information from the measured device, inaccessible by traditional optical CD technics. With its advanced optical channels, Nova PRIZM™ can address many of the growing challenges in the current fabrication processes. The platform is enhanced by our unique NovaMARS® modeling solutions as well as NovaFIT™ Machine learning capabilities to provide a superior, high quality measurement for the most complex device structures.

"Our customers rely on us to constantly innovate and develop unique solutions that address the mounting challenges they face when moving to new generation devices," commented Dr. Udi Cohen, General Manager of the Dimensional Metrology Division of Nova. "This new solution is truly ground-breaking, providing invaluable information that enables our customers to deliver the most advanced devices at the highest yield and quality. Nova PRIZM™ is the result of our metrology innovation leadership and reinforces once again our technological competitive edge."

About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

Nova is traded in NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but are not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: our dependency on three product lines; our dependency on a small number of large customers and small number of suppliers; the highly cyclical and competitive nature of the markets we target and we operate in; our inability to reduce spending during a slowdown in the semiconductor industry; our ability to respond effectively on a timely basis to rapid technological changes; our dependency on PEMs; risks related to exclusivity obligations and non-limited liability that may be included in our commercial agreements and arrangements; our ability to retain our competitive position despite the ongoing consolidation in our industry; risks related to our dependence on our manufacturing facilities; risks related to changes in our order backlog; risks related to efforts to complete and integrate current and/or future acquisitions; risks related to the worldwide financial instabilities; risks related to our intellectual property; new product offerings from our competitors; unanticipated manufacturing or supply problems; risks related to government programs we participate in; risks related to taxation; changes in customer demand for our products; risks related to currency fluctuations; risks related to technology security threats and changes in privacy laws; risks related to acquisitions we may pursue and risks related to our operations in Israel. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2019. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

