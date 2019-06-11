NOVA® Home Loans Selects Homebot To Give Its Loan Officers An Edge By Empowering Borrowers To Build Wealth With Homeownership

TUCSON, Ariz., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Full-service mortgage lender, NOVA® Home Loans, announced today that it will deploy Homebot – an engagement platform that delivers highly personalized, branded digests that track current property values and offer a range of strategic financial scenarios to help homeowners build wealth faster.

"Homebot is a win-win for our LOs and their borrowers," said Jon Volpe, Chairman and CEO of NOVA® Home Loans. "Homebot puts our LOs in front of their clients every month in a highly relevant manner, and helps those clients maximize their home equity and long-term wealth potential. The data-driven, client-centric campaigns average a jaw dropping 75% open rate, which tells me homeowners are loving the value this system provides."

"NOVA's modern approach toward marketing positions them to thrive throughout any market cycle," said Homebot CEO Ernie Graham. "Homebot levels the playing field, allowing LOs to compete head-to-head with multi-million dollar marketing budgets, and cement top-of-mind awareness to keep their clients for life. We're thrilled to add NOVA® Home Loans to our growing list of exceptional lender clients."

With a couple clicks, LOs launch the ongoing monthly delivery of branded digests that deliver the information homeowners crave: current home value and equity, appreciation, tactics to build wealth, if a refi makes sense, amortization details, and more. The digest contains contact prompts throughout, which yields impressive engagement rates and pull through, as well as detailed reporting.

Other rich content includes:

Net worth/equity in the home

A breakdown of principal & interest paid

Tips for how to save on interest payments

Purchasing power for an investment or trade up property

Estimated rent income from short-term rental, like Airbnb or VRBO

How to use equity to diversify personal wealth through additional property, debt consolidation and smart home improvement

For more information, or to watch a demo, click here .

About NOVA® Home Loans

NOVA® Home Loans has served the needs of homeowners and homebuyers since 1980. The company has offices in Arizona, California, Colorado, and Nevada and is able to originate loans in 12 states. In 2001, NOVA® merged its flexibility as a mortgage broker with the efficient service of a mortgage banker to create a better way of lending. Efficiency and teamwork are the keys to NOVA's accelerated loan delivery. Loan applications are handled in-house from start to finish - eliminating the need to ship applications around the country for underwriting, approval and document preparation. For more information, please visit www.novahomeloans.com.

Equal Housing Opportunity, BK# 0902429, NMLS# 3087

About Homebot

Homebot helps homeowners build wealth. Every month, the award winning company delivers millions of property digests to consumers on behalf of their loan officer or real estate agent. The addictive, personalized digests are chock full of data and information to give homeowners and investors multiple financial scenarios to advise on building wealth. Loan officers and real estate agents leverage the Homebot experience to deliver high engagement campaigns that deliver an average 75% open rate to cement top of mind awareness and maintain the client relationship for life. Want to see it in action? Journalists, please try it for yourself. Homebot is based in Denver.

