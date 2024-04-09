Nova Industrial Analytics: Unveiling a New Era in Process Analytical Technology

NEW LONDON, N.H., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a strategic move to better reflect its evolving role in the industry and its commitment to cutting-edge analytical technology, iSud Solutions has officially rebranded as Nova Industrial Analytics.

The new brand identity was unveiled, along with the launch of a revamped website: https://novaitx.com/

Nova Industrial Analytics at Analytica 2024

This rebranding represents a significant step in the company's evolution from its origins in spectral sensing technology to becoming a global leader in process analytical technology for hazardous environments. Nova Industrial Analytics marks a new era of growth and innovation, with an expanded focus on developing solutions that drive efficiency, safety, and quality control across multiple industries, including Oil & Gas, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, and more.

"The rebranding to Nova Industrial Analytics is not just a change of name, but a reflection of our expanded mission to leverage advanced analytics in industrial applications," says Stefan Beck, CEO of Nova Industrial Analytics. "Our new identity embodies our commitment to innovation and our capability to offer comprehensive solutions for real-time process measurements."

The transition from iSud Solutions to Nova Industrial Analytics has been seamless, ensuring that existing clients continue to receive the high-quality service and support they have come to expect. The change underscores the company's dedication to providing advanced spectral sensors and software that are optimized for the unique challenges faced by sectors operating in hazardous environments.

Nova Industrial Analytics' rebranded website provides an in-depth look at their solutions, expertise, and the industries they serve. It also features a resource hub for clients and partners seeking to enhance their understanding of process analytical technology and its applications.

"Our decision to evolve into Nova Industrial Analytics is driven by our vision to push the boundaries of what is possible in industrial analytics," Beck added. "We are excited about the future and our role in shaping the future of process measurements and quality control."

Nova Industrial Analytics, with its team of seasoned experts and global presence, is poised to lead the charge in transforming industrial processes through innovative analytical technologies. The company invites partners, clients, and industry stakeholders to visit them at Analytica 2024 on April 9-12, where they will attend with Mountain Photonics at booth number A2.305.

