NOVA Injury Law on Nova Scotia Supreme Court Decision Clarifying Occupiers' Duties in Severe Winter Conditions

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A recent decision of the Nova Scotia Supreme Court in Smith v. Ricksons Enterprises Ltd., 2026 NSSC 18 marks an important development in occupiers' liability law, confirming that commercial property owners must take heightened and responsive steps to address snow and ice hazards during severe winter weather.

The case arose from a slip-and-fall at a rural Nova Scotia convenience store during extreme winter conditions. The Plaintiff, Robert Smith, ventured out for some supplies after being snowed in the day before. Despite wearing appropriate footwear, exercising caution, and proceeding slowly, Mr. Smith slipped on ice in the store's parking lot and suffered injury.

At trial, the Court considered liability only, whether the occupier of the property was responsible for the plaintiff's injuries, and not the value of those injuries. In a decision released by Justice Rosinski, the Court found the defendant occupier 100% liable and rejected the argument that simply having a snow and ice removal "system" in place was sufficient.

Instead, the Court accepted that snow and ice control must be dynamic, not static. Where severe or prolonged winter weather exists, occupiers are required to increase their efforts accordingly. The Court held that heightened conditions demand heightened responses, and that a one-time or minimal application of salt may fall below the required standard of care in extreme circumstances.

"This decision makes clear that occupiers cannot simply point to a policy on paper and assume they are protected," said Jeff Mitchell, founder of NOVA Injury Law. "Systems must actually respond to what is happening on the ground, especially when conditions worsen over time."

The evidence at trial showed that the store had closed the day before due to dangerous conditions, that severe weather persisted over several days, and that there was ice buildup beneath a single application of salt on the day of the fall. The Court accepted that these facts demonstrated a failure to adequately respond to known and ongoing hazards.

Importantly, the Court also found that Mr. Smith was not contributorily negligent. He took reasonable precautions, took his time, and acted as a prudent person would under the circumstances.

Lead counsel, Logan Clark-Kenney, noted that the decision has broader implications beyond this single case. "This ruling chips away at a long-standing barrier faced by injured plaintiffs in slip and fall cases," he said. "It reinforces that Canadian winters do not give occupiers a free pass. Effort matters, and courts will look closely at whether snow and ice control practices truly matched the severity of the conditions."

The decision provides guidance for commercial property owners, insurers, and municipalities across Nova Scotia. It underscores the importance of proactive winter maintenance, proper staff training, record-keeping, and adjusting maintenance efforts as weather conditions evolve.

For members of the public, the case serves as a reminder that slip and fall injuries are not automatically dismissed as unavoidable "winter accidents." Where reasonable care is taken by an individual and hazards are not adequately addressed, legal responsibility may arise.

