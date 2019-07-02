Nova Medical Centers Announces 50th Location Milestone

This second Indianapolis location and 50 th Nova Medical Center is positioned near Indianapolis International Airport and illustrates its continued expansion efforts in Indiana as well as throughout the country. Because of Nova's delivery of outcome-based work injury treatment and efficient reporting of pre-employment testing services, demand for a larger Nova footprint is high from Indiana businesses. Nova Medical Centers is committed to delivery of their brand and is 100% dedicated to meeting the needs of the nation's employers.

"The Nova family has taken pride in delivering outstanding occupational healthcare for nearly 20 years," said Bruce Meymand, Chief Operating Officer. "Because of our dedication to optimal service delivery to our clients and stakeholders, we have simply been asked to grow further and faster in bringing our brand of excellence. Today, our family is 50 centers strong in 4 states and we will continue to meet that call."

This new center and second Indianapolis facility is located at 5757 Decatur, Suite 175, Indianapolis, IN, 46241.

For more information about Nova Medical Centers, including the new location and services, please visit n-o-v-a.com

About Nova Medical Centers – Home of Occuflex®:

As the largest 100% occupational health provider in the nation, Nova treats on-the-job injuries, conducts pre-employment services and screens, and offers preventative care services. Nova connects with employers to maximize employees' health and get America back to work better and faster.

Nova Medical Centers operates 50 occupational medicine facilities across Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Indiana and has more than 700,000 patient visits and treats over 40,000 injured employees each year. Locations have an average claim closure rate of 18 days and a 97% same-day return to work rate. Nova Medical Centers provides work injury care services, pre-employment testing, drug screens, physical therapy, and online medical reporting.

Nova utilizes real-time web-based reporting through its proprietary electronic medical record system, Occuflex®, which allows Nova's clients to remain constantly up-to-date on work injury treatment status and pre-employment testing results. Nova Medical Centers continues to revolutionize occupational healthcare and strives to provide the best occupational medical services possible.

SOURCE Nova Medical Centers

