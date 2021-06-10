Nova Medical Centers Announces Longview, Texas Location

LONGVIEW, Texas, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Medical Centers, the nation's leading occupational healthcare provider, announces today the Longview, Texas location opening on June 14, 2021.

Nova Medical Center reaffirms its commitment to growth in Texas and throughout the country with the opening of the company's 52nd location in Longview, Texas on Monday, June 14, 2021. Nova is dedicated to delivering exceptional outcome-based work injury treatment and efficient pre-employment testing, all resulted in a proprietary real-time online reporting system, Occuflex. Nova's top rated occupational medical services are in high demand by business owners and industry stakeholders alike, which is driving Nova's growth within Texas and beyond.

"Nova Medical Centers is starting the next phase of major growth with continued sights set on coast-to-coast delivery of exceptional occupational medical services," said Bruce Meymand, Chief Development and Strategy Officer.

"The Nova family has taken pride in delivering outstanding occupational healthcare for over 20 years. Because of our dedication to optimal service delivery to our clients and stakeholders, we have simply been asked to grow further and faster in bringing our brand of excellence," said Meymand.

This new Longview, Texas center is located at 1111 North 6th St., Longview, TX, 75601.

About Nova Medical Centers – Home of Occuflex®:

As the largest 100% occupational health provider in the nation, Nova treats on-the-job injuries, conducts pre-employment services and screens, and offers preventative care services. Nova connects with employers to maximize employees' health and get America back to work better and faster.

Nova Medical Centers operates 52 occupational medicine facilities across Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Indiana and has more than 700,000 patient visits and treats over 40,000 injured employees each year. Locations have an average claim closure rate of 18 days and a 97% same-day return to work rate. Nova Medical Centers provides work injury care services, pre-employment testing, drug screens, physical therapy, and online medical reporting.

Nova utilizes real-time web-based reporting through its proprietary electronic medical record system, Occuflex®, which allows Nova's clients to remain constantly up-to-date on work injury treatment status and pre-employment testing results. Nova Medical Centers continues to revolutionize occupational healthcare and strives to provide the best occupational medical services possible.

