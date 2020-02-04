Nova Medical Centers Announces Support in the "Students of the Year" Campaign

In May of 2015, Ellie was 11 years old and was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. She spent the next 2 ½ years in treatment. At such a young age, she endured isolation, countless blood transfusions, spinal taps, and countless medical symptoms. But after 858 days of treatment, she beat cancer! Now, at 16 years old, she wishes to continue the fight for others who are going through what she went through.

"We, at Nova Medical Centers, are proud to support LLS and choose Ellie as our Student of the Year candidate," said Bruce Meymand, Chief Operating Officer. "Ellie is a remarkable young lady who has not only overcome tremendous adversity; but also chooses to look beyond herself and make a difference in ending the suffering of others caused by blood cancers."

You can make a difference too in the lives of others with Leukemia, Lymphoma, and other blood cancers by supporting Ellie in her mission. Visit www.n-o-v-a.com/LLS to learn more about Ellie and to donate!

About Nova Medical Centers – Home of Occuflex®:

As the largest 100% occupational health provider in the nation, Nova treats on-the-job injuries, conducts pre-employment services and screens, and offers preventative care services. Nova connects with employers to maximize employees' health and get America back to work better and faster.

Nova Medical Centers operates 50 occupational medicine facilities across Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Indiana and has more than 700,000 patient visits and treats over 40,000 injured employees each year. Locations have an average claim closure rate of 18 days and a 97% same-day return to work rate. Nova Medical Centers provides work injury care services, pre-employment testing, drug screens, physical therapy, and online medical reporting.

Nova utilizes real-time web-based reporting through its proprietary electronic medical record system, Occuflex®, which allows Nova's clients to remain constantly up-to-date with claim status. Nova Medical Centers continues to revolutionize occupational healthcare and strives to provide the best occupational medical services possible.

