Nova Medical Centers Announces Upgrade to its Transportation Fleet
May 29, 2019, 09:07 ET
HOUSTON, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Medical Centers is pleased to announce the upgrade of the entire fleet to new, more efficient patient transportation vehicles.
Since Nova's inception, we have provided free transportation to assist our patients in recovery from work-related injuries, return them to optimal function and carry on with normal life in the shortest time possible. However, our fleet has been aging over the years and has become more costly to operate, which precipitated internal discussions to discontinue the service.
"Nova's vision is to transform the occupational healthcare industry through exceptional service, outcomes, and inNOVAtion," says Bruce Meymand, Chief Operating Officer of Nova Medical Centers. "Free patient transportation is one of the tenants of that vision."
New, efficient, and environmentally friendly patient transport vans are operational in all 50 centers, free of charge for injury care services only, to the patient and all other stakeholders.
About Nova Medical Centers – Home of Occuflex®:
As the largest 100% occupational health provider in the nation, Nova treats on-the-job injuries, conducts pre-employment services and screens, and offers preventative care services. Nova connects with employers to maximize employees' health and get America back to work better and faster.
Nova Medical Centers operates 49 occupational medicine facilities across Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Indiana and has more than 700,000 patient visits and treats over 40,000 injured employees each year locations with an average claim closure rate of 18 days and a 97% same-day return to work rate. Nova Medical Centers provides work injury care services, pre-employment testing, drug screens, physical therapy, and online medical reporting.
Nova utilizes real-time web-based reporting through its proprietary electronic medical record system, Occuflex®, which allows Nova's clients to remain constantly up-to-date with claim status. Nova Medical Centers continues to revolutionize occupational healthcare and strives to provide the best occupational medical services possible.
