Nova Medical Centers Announces Upgrade to its Transportation Fleet

"Nova's vision is to transform the occupational healthcare industry through exceptional service, outcomes, and inNOVAtion," says Bruce Meymand, Chief Operating Officer of Nova Medical Centers. "Free patient transportation is one of the tenants of that vision."

New, efficient, and environmentally friendly patient transport vans are operational in all 50 centers, free of charge for injury care services only, to the patient and all other stakeholders.

For more information about Nova Medical Centers, visit the company's website, www.n-o-v-a.com

About Nova Medical Centers – Home of Occuflex®:

As the largest 100% occupational health provider in the nation, Nova treats on-the-job injuries, conducts pre-employment services and screens, and offers preventative care services. Nova connects with employers to maximize employees' health and get America back to work better and faster.

Nova Medical Centers operates 49 occupational medicine facilities across Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Indiana and has more than 700,000 patient visits and treats over 40,000 injured employees each year locations with an average claim closure rate of 18 days and a 97% same-day return to work rate. Nova Medical Centers provides work injury care services, pre-employment testing, drug screens, physical therapy, and online medical reporting.

Nova utilizes real-time web-based reporting through its proprietary electronic medical record system, Occuflex®, which allows Nova's clients to remain constantly up-to-date with claim status. Nova Medical Centers continues to revolutionize occupational healthcare and strives to provide the best occupational medical services possible.

SOURCE Nova Medical Centers

Related Links

http://www.n-o-v-a.com

