Nova Medical Centers Appoints Angela Davis Controller

"We are delighted to welcome Angela Davis as the new Controller for Nova Medical Centers. Her financial expertise in multi-site outpatient healthcare facilities and strong accounting and financial background will be of great value to the Nova team and essential to the future growth of the organization," said Nova Medical Centers CFO, Steven Flack.

Davis's previous position was with a leading occupational healthcare business as the Director of Financial Planning and Analysis. With over 21 years of financial leadership experience, Davis was directly involved in the strategic growth of U.S. HealthWorks to 252 locations in 21 states before its sale to Concentra in 2018.

"I am enthusiastic to join the Nova Medical Centers Corporate team and look forward to overseeing their financial operations as well as contributing to their expansion," Ms. Davis said.

About Nova Medical Centers – Home of Occuflex®

As the largest 100% occupational health provider in the nation, Nova treats on-the-job injuries, conducts pre-employment services and screens, and offers preventative care services. Nova connects with employers to maximize employees' health and get America back to work better and faster.

Nova Medical Centers operates 48 occupational medicine facilities across Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Indiana and has more than 700,000 patient visits and treats over 40,000 injured employees each year locations with an average claim closure rate of 14 days and a 97% same-day return to work rate. Nova Medical Centers provides work injury care services, pre-employment testing, drug screens, physical therapy and online medical reporting.

Nova utilizes real-time web-based reporting through its proprietary electronic medical record system, Occuflex®, which allows Nova's clients to remain constantly up-to-date with claim status. Nova Medical Centers continues to revolutionize occupational healthcare and strives to provide the best occupational medical services possible.

