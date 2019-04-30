Nova Medical Centers Continues to Expand Inside Sales

HOUSTON, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Medical Centers, the nation's leading occupational healthcare provider, announces the creation of its inside sales department.

The Inside Sales Department is focused on strategic development and growth of Nova's expanding client base by acquiring new business while maintaining and providing excellent customer support. Responsibilities include modifying, and securing additional business accounts in order to advance customer relations, strengthen communication, and increase customer satisfaction.

"Our mission is to partner with employers in managing their workplace injuries by experiencing 'the Nova Difference" says Mark Thomet, Senior Vice President of Inside Sales. "This department has made a positive impact by creating an additional resource for companies that rely on Nova Medical Centers."

About Nova Medical Centers – Home of Occuflex®:

As the largest 100% occupational health provider in the nation, Nova treats on-the-job injuries, conducts pre-employment services and screens, and offers preventative care services. Nova connects with employers to maximize employees' health and get America back to work better and faster.

Nova Medical Centers operates 49 occupational medicine facilities across Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Indiana and has more than 700,000 patient visits and treats over 40,000 injured employees each year. Locations have an average claim closure rate of 18 days and a 97% same-day return to work rate. Nova Medical Centers provides work injury care services, pre-employment testing, drug screens, physical therapy, and online medical reporting.

Nova utilizes real-time web-based reporting through its proprietary electronic medical record system, Occuflex®, which allows Nova's clients to remain constantly up-to-date with claim status. Nova Medical Centers continues to revolutionize occupational healthcare and strives to provide the best occupational medical services possible.

