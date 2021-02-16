Nova Medical Centers Expanding in Laredo, Texas

Nova Medical Centers Announces Grand Opening of Location in Laredo, TX! Tweet this

"Nova Medical Centers is pleased to announce expanded South Texas coverage with the opening of Laredo, TX," said Bruce Meymand, Chief Development and Strategy Officer. "In additional to El Paso, Brownsville, McAllen and Harlingen, Nova Medical Centers is now able to offer high quality occupational medical services and exceptional patient treatment outcomes along the larger Texas/Mexico border."

The new facility is located at 4500 San Bernardo Ave, Suite 108, Laredo, TX 78041 and is open Monday- Friday: 8:30 am – 6:00 pm. The Laredo facility joins Nova's family of 50 other centers across Texas, Georgia, Indiana and Tennessee. Nova Medical Centers is committed to exceeding expectations in quality, respect, service, and teamwork.

For more information about Nova Medical Centers, including the new Laredo location and services, please visit n-o-v-a.com.

About Nova Medical Centers:

As the largest 100% occupational health provider in the nation, Nova treats on-the-job injuries, conducts pre-employment services and screens, and offers preventative care services. Nova connects with employers to maximize employees' health and get America back to work better and faster.

Nova Medical Centers operates 51 occupational medicine facilities across Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Indiana, has more than 700,000 patient visits and treats over 40,000 injured employees each year. Locations have an average claim closure rate of 18 days and a 97% same day return to work rate. Nova Medical Centers provides work injury care services, pre-employment testing, drug screens, physical therapy, and comprehensive online medical reporting.

Nova utilizes real-time web-based reporting through its proprietary electronic medical record system, Occuflex®, which allows Nova's clients to remain constantly up-to-date with claim status. Nova Medical Centers continues to revolutionize occupational healthcare and strives to provide the best occupational medical services possible.

