Nova Medical Centers Names Dr. Mark Pucek New Chief Medical Officer

"We are honored to have Dr. Pucek join the Nova Medical Centers family. We believe his extensive expertise will further enhance our dynamic executive team and help lead the organization as we focus on providing the best occupational health care services in the nation and help expand our coverage to become a national entity by 2023," said Nova Medical Centers Founder and CEO Dr. Ulf Rohde.

Dr. Pucek was previously with U.S. HealthWorks as their Chief Medical Officer for 4 years and prior to that as their Regional Medical Director for the Southwest and Southeast region for 17 years. Dr. Pucek has been a leader in the occupational health care community for many years with strategic experience in delivery of quality care, improved patient outcomes and implementing business processes and clinical operating procedures to achieve cost containment.

Originally from Dickinson, Texas, Dr. Pucek received his medical degree from the University of Texas Medical School in Houston and attended The University of Texas at Austin for his undergraduate studies.

"I am extremely honored to be named Chief Medical Officer with an innovative medical organization like Nova Medical Centers," Pucek said. "I look forward to contributing to the growth of the company while focusing on exceptional patient outcomes and Nova's vision of being a national leader setting the standard for occupational health care solutions."

About Nova Medical Centers – Home of Occuflex® :

As the largest 100% occupational health provider in the nation, Nova treats on-the-job injuries, conducts pre-employment services and screens, and offers preventative care services. Nova connects with employers to maximize employees' health and get America back to work better and faster.

Nova Medical Centers operates 48 occupational medicine facilities across Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Indiana and has more than 700,000 patient visits and treats over 40,000 injured employees each year with an average claim closure rate of 14 days and a 97% same-day return to work rate. Nova Medical Centers provides work injury care services, pre-employment testing, drug screens, physical therapy and online medical reporting.

Nova utilizes real-time web-based reporting through its proprietary electronic medical record system, Occuflex®, which allows Nova's clients to remain constantly up-to-date with claim status. Nova Medical Centers continues to revolutionize occupational healthcare and strives to provide the best occupational medical services possible.

