Nova Medical Centers Serves as Training Site for Occupational Medicine Resident

HOUSTON, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova Medical Centers, through Program Letters of Agreement (as required by The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education) provides supervised educational training experiences for occupational medicine residents. Dr. Ritesh Mehta, a current resident at The University of Texas School of Public Health -Southwest Center for Occupational and Environmental Health, recently completed an occupational medicine educational rotation at Nova Medical Centers Southwest Houston location. During his rotation Dr. Mehta had the opportunity to practice occupational medicine alongside a well-experience practitioner, Dr. Penni Russo-Going, Nova Medical Centers Medical Director, to gain valuable experience and skills.

"My focus on occupational healthcare and working with appropriate stakeholders helps me to improve workers' well-being and the public health environment," said Dr. Mehta. Formerly, his training has been in Internal Medicine at the University of Nevada Las Vegas School of Medicine.

"Nova Medical Centers remains committed to the education and training of future occupational medicine specialists and the constant pursuit of the highest quality of care available to the American workforce. We are honored to take on this responsibility," said Dr. Mark Pucek, Nova Medical Centers Chief Medical Officer

About Nova Medical Centers – Home of Occuflex®:

As the largest 100% occupational health provider in the nation, Nova treats on-the-job injuries, conducts pre-employment services and screens, and offers preventative care services. Nova connects with employers to maximize employees' health and get America back to work better and faster.

Nova Medical Centers operates 50 occupational medicine facilities across Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Indiana and has more than 700,000 patient visits and treats over 40,000 injured employees each year. Locations have an average claim closure rate of 18 days and a 97% same-day return to work rate. Nova Medical Centers provides work injury care services, pre-employment testing, drug screens, physical therapy, and online medical reporting.

Nova utilizes real-time web-based reporting through its proprietary electronic medical record system, Occuflex®, which allows Nova's clients to remain constantly up-to-date on work injury treatment status and pre-employment testing results. Nova Medical Centers continues to revolutionize occupational healthcare and strives to provide the best occupational medical services possible.

