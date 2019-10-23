Nova Medical Centers Welcomes New Vice President of Center Operations

"We are very excited about Dr. Toews joining the Operations team!" says Rochelle Latkanich, Senior Vice President of Center Operations. "Her instrumental experience in the growth of the Physical Therapy Department further strengthens the Operations leadership structure positioning Nova Medical Centers for nationwide expansion."

Dr. Toews has been with Nova Medical Centers since 2010 and has played an integral role in leading the Physical Therapy team through growth and structure changes at both the department and corporate levels. This promotion and transfer from the PT department to Center Operations recognizes the contributions that Dr. Toews has made during her tenure with the organization.

"Dr. Toews' leadership over the past nine years has been integral in developing and strengthening the physical therapy department," says Dr. Trisha Perry, PT, DPT, Senior Vice President of Physical Therapy Services. "She has proven herself to be an effective leader and I'm confident in her skills to guide our center operations to even greater success."

About Nova Medical Centers – Home of Occuflex®:

As the largest 100% occupational health provider in the nation, Nova treats on-the-job injuries, conducts pre-employment services and screens, and offers preventative care services. Nova connects with employers to maximize employees' health and get America back to work better and faster.

Nova Medical Centers operates 50 occupational medicine facilities across Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, and Indiana and treats over 40,000 injured employees with more than 700,000 patient visits each year having an average claim closure rate of 18 days and a 97% same-day return to work rate. Nova Medical Centers provides work injury care services, pre-employment testing, drug screens, physical therapy, and online medical reporting.

Nova utilizes real-time web-based reporting through its proprietary electronic medical record system, Occuflex®, which allows Nova's clients to remain constantly up-to-date with claim status. Nova Medical Centers continues to revolutionize occupational healthcare and strives to provide the best occupational medical services possible.

SOURCE Nova Medical Centers