Nova Prism 2 Adoption Expands; Selected by a Leading Logic Manufacturer

REHOVOT, Israel, Oct. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) announced today that one of the world's leading logic manufacturers recently qualified Nova Prism 2 to address backside power delivery applications in front-end processes of advanced logic nodes' manufacturing. The selection has already yielded an order for multiple tools and sets another milestone in Nova's rapid market share growth in standalone optical CD solutions. This announcement follows another selection by a leading memory customer and recurring orders by other major foundry and memory customers, all for the most advanced process nodes.

The rapid growth of artificial intelligence drives the growing complexity of advanced logic, memory, and packaging architectures, such as backside power delivery, which necessitate complex and challenging process steps using hybrid bonding, through-silicon vias, and redistribution layers. These techniques help maintain Moore's law and achieve higher bandwidth, lower latency, lower power, and higher yield. In turn, they also require much tighter process control on smaller, denser interconnects and tall, highly complex multilayered structures.

The Nova Prism platform, using its unique spectral interferometry technology and applying proprietary machine learning algorithms, has a proven advantage in addressing these new challenges and providing manufacturers with the relevant insights to achieve successful production. Nova Prism 2 is the newest generation of the platform, offering the improved sensitivity and accuracy required to address the R&D and high-volume manufacturing metrology needs of advanced process nodes.

"This selection by one of the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers signifies the rapid growth and adoption of Nova Prism and our entire standalone portfolio, demonstrating the growing value of Nova's innovative metrology portfolio across market segments," said Gaby Waisman, Nova's President and CEO. "Our continuous investment in unique solutions targeting the most critical and complex applications, helps our customers overcome significant manufacturing challenges."

About Nova

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields, and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/

Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.

