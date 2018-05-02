Nova Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI), a leading innovator and a key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing, today reported financial results for the first quarter 2018, the period ended March 31, 2018.

First Quarter 2018 Highlights:

  • Record quarterly revenue of $62.6 million, up 15% year-over-year, exceeding guidance of $54 to $60 million
  • GAAP net income of $14.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, exceeding guidance of $0.29 to $0.40 per share
  • Non-GAAP net income of $15.4 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, exceeding guidance of $0.34 to $0.45 per share
  • Growing position in China yielded 40% of overall product revenue
  • Expansion in the Memory sector generated 50% of overall product revenue

GAAP Results ($K)

Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q1 2017

Revenues

$62,603

$57,378

$54,430

Net Income

$14,080

$8,241

$13,403

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.49

$0.29

$0.48

NON-GAAP Results ($K)

Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q1 2017

Net Income

$15,430

$13,021

$14,115

Earnings per Diluted Share

$0.54

$0.45

$0.50

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, certain discrete tax items and stock-based compensation expenses.

Management Comments

"Nova continued to perform well this quarter, setting new revenue and profit records that demonstrate our competitive strength in the market and the growing adoption of our diversified portfolio," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nova. "Growth in the first quarter was driven by two main notable factors: the expansion of our Memory business and our continued growth in China. This strong start supports our outlook for another growth year in which we continue to execute our strategic plan to expand our portfolio and enhance our value proposition. These efforts contribute directly to our customers' success in transitioning to the most advanced technology nodes," concluded Mr. Oppenhaim.

2018 Second Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the second quarter, the period ending June 30, 2018. Based on current estimates, management expects:

  • $57 million to $63 million in revenue
  • $0.30 to $0.40 in diluted GAAP EPS
  • $0.35 to $0.45 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2018 First Quarter Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $62.6 million, an increase of 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, and an increase of 15% relative to the first quarter of 2017.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 58%, compared with gross margin of 56% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and compared with gross margin of 60% in the first quarter of 2017.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2018 were $20.3 million. This is compared with $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and compared with $17.7 million in the first quarter of 2017.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported net income of $14.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018. This is compared with net income of $8.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017, and compared with net income of $13.4 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017. 

On a Non-GAAP basis, which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, certain discrete tax items and stock-based compensation expenses, the company reported net income of $15.4 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018. This is compared with net income of $13.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017, and compared with net income of $14.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017.

About Nova: Nova Measuring Instruments delivers continuous innovation by providing advanced metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Deployed with the world's largest integrated-circuit manufacturers, Nova's products deliver state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, supports the development and production of the most advanced devices in today's high-end semiconductor market. Nova's technical innovation and market leadership enable customers to improve process performance, enhance products' yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novameasuring.com.

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude charges for amortization of acquired intangible assets, certain discrete tax items and stock-based compensation expenses and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhances management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allows greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but are not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: our dependency on three product lines; our dependency on a small number of large customers and small number of suppliers; the highly cyclical and competitive nature of the markets we target and we operate in; our inability to reduce spending during a slowdown in the semiconductor industry; our ability to respond effectively on a timely basis to rapid technological changes; our dependency on PEMs; risks related to exclusivity obligations and non-limited liability that may be included in our commercial agreements and arrangements; our ability to retain our competitive position despite the ongoing consolidation in our industry; risks related to our dependence on our manufacturing facilities; risks related to changes in our order backlog; risks related to efforts to complete and integrate current and/or future acquisitions; risks related to the worldwide financial instabilities; risks related to our intellectual property; new product offerings from our competitors; unanticipated manufacturing or supply problems; risks related to government programs we participate in; risks related to taxation; changes in customer demand for our products; risks related to currency fluctuations; risks related to technology security threats and changes in privacy laws; risks related to acquisitions we may pursue and risks related to our operations in Israel. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2018. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)


As of

ASSETS

March 31,


December 31,



2018

2017

Current assets



     Cash and cash equivalents

28,468

27,697

     Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits

132,198

121,390

     Trade accounts receivable

37,425

40,949

     Inventories

39,064

34,921

     Other current assets

5,807

7,313





Total current assets

242,962

232,270





Long-term assets



     Long-term interest-bearing bank deposits

1,100

750

 Deferred tax assets

2,093

1,957

 Severance pay funds

1,512

1,503

 Property and equipment, net

13,612

13,891

 Identifiable intangible assets, net

12,147

12,800

 Goodwill

20,114

20,114





Total long-term assets

50,578

51,015





Total assets

293,540

283,285

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities



     Trade accounts payable

18,050

15,754

 Deferred revenues

5,965

10,334

 Other current liabilities

23,191

26,038





Total current liabilities

47,206

52,126





Long-term liabilities



Liability for employee severance pay

2,558

2,590

Other long-term liabilities

2,115

1,833





Total long-term liabilities

4,673

4,423





Shareholders' equity


241,661

226,736





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


293,540

283,285

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31,

2018

March 31,

2017







Revenues:




   Products

50,185

43,516

   Services

12,418

10,914

Total revenues

62,603

54,430







Cost of revenues:




   Products

17,969

15,120

   Services

8,277

6,450

Total cost of revenues

26,246

21,570







Gross profit

36,357

32,860







Operating expenses:




    Research and development expenses, net

11,226

9,275

    Sales and marketing expenses

6,231

6,088

    General and administrative expenses

2,230

1,657

    Amortization of acquired intangible assets

653

640

Total operating expenses

20,340

17,660







Operating income

16,017

15,200







   Financing income, net

448

415







Income before tax on income

16,465

15,615







   Income tax expenses

2,385

2,212







Net income for the period

14,080

13,403







Earnings per share:




   Basic

0.50

0.49

   Diluted

0.49

0.48







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:










   Basic

27,915

27,467

   Diluted

28,739

28,148

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31,


March 31,

2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income for the period

14,080

13,403





Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:








Depreciation

915

955

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

653

640

Amortization of deferred stock-based compensation

834

663

Increase (decrease) in liability for employee termination benefits, net

(41)

32

Deferred tax assets, net

(136)

(591)

Decrease in trade accounts receivable

3,567

4,387

Increase in inventories

(4,475)

(1,575)

Decrease in other current and long-term assets

1,506

421

Increase in trade accounts payable

2,353

90

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities

(2,684)

1,879

Increase (decrease) in short and long term deferred revenues

(4,369)

2,394





Net cash provided by operating activities

12,203

22,698





Cash flow from investment activities:



Increase in short-term interest-bearing bank deposits, including long-term

(11,158)

(20,078)

Additions to property and equipment

(361)

(420)





Net cash used in investment activities

(11,519)

(20,498)





Cash flows from financing activities:



Shares issued under employee stock-based plans

87

1,817





Net cash provided by financing activities

87

1,817





Increase in cash and cash equivalents

771

4,017

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period

27,697

20,406

Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

28,468

24,423

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)


Three months ended

March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017

March 31,

2017

GAAP cost of revenues

26,246

25,324

21,570

Stock-based compensation in cost of products

(92)

(107)

(76)

Stock-based compensation in cost of services

(79)

(89)

(66)

Non-GAAP cost of revenues

26,075

25,128

21,428






GAAP gross profit

36,357

32,054

32,860

Gross profit adjustments

171

196

142

Non-GAAP gross profit

36,528

32,250

33,002

GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

58%

56%

60%

Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues

58%

56%

61%






GAAP operating expenses

20,340

19,723

17,660

Stock-based compensation in research and development

(340)

(346)

(262)

Stock-based compensation in sales and marketing

(219)

(216)

(165)

Stock-based compensation in general and administrative

(104)

(141)

(94)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

(653)

(640)

(640)

Non-GAAP operating expenses

19,024

18,380

16,499

Non-GAAP operating income

17,504

13,870

16,503

GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

26%

21%

28%

Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues

28%

24%

30%






GAAP tax on income

2,385

4,800

2,212

  Certain discrete tax items

137

(3,241)

591

Non-GAAP tax on income

2,522

1,559

2,803






GAAP net income

14,080

8,241

13,403

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

653

640

640

Stock-based compensation expenses

834

899

663

Certain discrete tax items

(137)

3,241

(591)

Non-GAAP net income

15,430

13,021

14,115






GAAP basic earnings per share

0.50

0.30

0.49

Non-GAAP basic earnings per share

0.55

0.47

0.51






GAAP diluted earnings per share

0.49

0.29

0.48

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share

0.54

0.45

0.50






Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:




Basic

27,915

27,873

27,467

Diluted

28,739

28,786

28,148







