Nova Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter 2018 Highlights:

Record quarterly revenue of $62.6 million , up 15% year-over-year, exceeding guidance of $54 to $60 million

, up 15% year-over-year, exceeding guidance of to GAAP net income of $14.1 million , or $0.49 per diluted share, exceeding guidance of $0.29 to $0.40 per share

, or per diluted share, exceeding guidance of to per share Non-GAAP net income of $15.4 million , or $0.54 per diluted share, exceeding guidance of $0.34 to $0.45 per share

, or per diluted share, exceeding guidance of to per share Growing position in China yielded 40% of overall product revenue

yielded 40% of overall product revenue Expansion in the Memory sector generated 50% of overall product revenue

GAAP Results ($K)

Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Revenues $62,603 $57,378 $54,430 Net Income $14,080 $8,241 $13,403 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.49 $0.29 $0.48 NON-GAAP Results ($K)

Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q1 2017 Net Income $15,430 $13,021 $14,115 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.54 $0.45 $0.50

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, certain discrete tax items and stock-based compensation expenses.

Management Comments

"Nova continued to perform well this quarter, setting new revenue and profit records that demonstrate our competitive strength in the market and the growing adoption of our diversified portfolio," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Nova. "Growth in the first quarter was driven by two main notable factors: the expansion of our Memory business and our continued growth in China. This strong start supports our outlook for another growth year in which we continue to execute our strategic plan to expand our portfolio and enhance our value proposition. These efforts contribute directly to our customers' success in transitioning to the most advanced technology nodes," concluded Mr. Oppenhaim.

2018 Second Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the second quarter, the period ending June 30, 2018. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$57 million to $63 million in revenue

to in revenue $0.30 to $0.40 in diluted GAAP EPS

to in diluted GAAP EPS $0.35 to $0.45 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2018 First Quarter Results

Total revenues for the first quarter of 2018 were $62.6 million, an increase of 9% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, and an increase of 15% relative to the first quarter of 2017.

Gross margin for the first quarter of 2018 was 58%, compared with gross margin of 56% in the fourth quarter of 2017 and compared with gross margin of 60% in the first quarter of 2017.

Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2018 were $20.3 million. This is compared with $19.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017 and compared with $17.7 million in the first quarter of 2017.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported net income of $14.1 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018. This is compared with net income of $8.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017, and compared with net income of $13.4 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017.

On a Non-GAAP basis, which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, certain discrete tax items and stock-based compensation expenses, the company reported net income of $15.4 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2018. This is compared with net income of $13.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2017, and compared with net income of $14.1 million, or $0.50 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2017.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



As of ASSETS

March 31,

December 31,



2018

2017 Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

28,468

27,697 Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits

132,198

121,390 Trade accounts receivable

37,425

40,949 Inventories

39,064

34,921 Other current assets

5,807

7,313









Total current assets

242,962

232,270









Long-term assets







Long-term interest-bearing bank deposits

1,100

750 Deferred tax assets

2,093

1,957 Severance pay funds

1,512

1,503 Property and equipment, net

13,612

13,891 Identifiable intangible assets, net

12,147

12,800 Goodwill

20,114

20,114









Total long-term assets

50,578

51,015









Total assets

293,540

283,285

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Trade accounts payable

18,050

15,754 Deferred revenues

5,965

10,334 Other current liabilities

23,191

26,038









Total current liabilities

47,206

52,126









Long-term liabilities







Liability for employee severance pay

2,558

2,590 Other long-term liabilities

2,115

1,833









Total long-term liabilities

4,673

4,423









Shareholders' equity

241,661

226,736









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

293,540

283,285

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)







Three months ended



March 31, 2018

March 31, 2017















Revenues:









Products 50,185

43,516



Services 12,418

10,914



Total revenues 62,603

54,430















Cost of revenues:









Products 17,969

15,120



Services 8,277

6,450



Total cost of revenues 26,246

21,570















Gross profit 36,357

32,860















Operating expenses:









Research and development expenses, net 11,226

9,275



Sales and marketing expenses 6,231

6,088



General and administrative expenses 2,230

1,657



Amortization of acquired intangible assets 653

640



Total operating expenses 20,340

17,660















Operating income 16,017

15,200















Financing income, net 448

415















Income before tax on income 16,465

15,615















Income tax expenses 2,385

2,212















Net income for the period 14,080

13,403















Earnings per share:









Basic 0.50

0.49



Diluted 0.49

0.48















Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:





















Basic 27,915

27,467



Diluted 28,739

28,148





NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)







Three months ended



March 31,

March 31,



2018

2017

Cash flows from operating activities:

















Net income for the period 14,080

13,403











Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

















Depreciation 915

955

Amortization of acquired intangible assets 653

640

Amortization of deferred stock-based compensation 834

663

Increase (decrease) in liability for employee termination benefits, net (41)

32

Deferred tax assets, net (136)

(591)

Decrease in trade accounts receivable 3,567

4,387

Increase in inventories (4,475)

(1,575)

Decrease in other current and long-term assets 1,506

421

Increase in trade accounts payable 2,353

90

Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities and other long-term liabilities (2,684)

1,879

Increase (decrease) in short and long term deferred revenues (4,369)

2,394











Net cash provided by operating activities 12,203

22,698











Cash flow from investment activities:







Increase in short-term interest-bearing bank deposits, including long-term (11,158)

(20,078)

Additions to property and equipment (361)

(420)











Net cash used in investment activities (11,519)

(20,498)











Cash flows from financing activities:







Shares issued under employee stock-based plans 87

1,817











Net cash provided by financing activities 87

1,817











Increase in cash and cash equivalents 771

4,017

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 27,697

20,406

Cash and cash equivalents – end of period 28,468

24,423



NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

March 31, 2018

December 31, 2017

March 31, 2017 GAAP cost of revenues 26,246

25,324

21,570 Stock-based compensation in cost of products (92)

(107)

(76) Stock-based compensation in cost of services (79)

(89)

(66) Non-GAAP cost of revenues 26,075

25,128

21,428











GAAP gross profit 36,357

32,054

32,860 Gross profit adjustments 171

196

142 Non-GAAP gross profit 36,528

32,250

33,002 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 58%

56%

60% Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 58%

56%

61%











GAAP operating expenses 20,340

19,723

17,660 Stock-based compensation in research and development (340)

(346)

(262) Stock-based compensation in sales and marketing (219)

(216)

(165) Stock-based compensation in general and administrative (104)

(141)

(94) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (653)

(640)

(640) Non-GAAP operating expenses 19,024

18,380

16,499 Non-GAAP operating income 17,504

13,870

16,503 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 26%

21%

28% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 28%

24%

30%











GAAP tax on income 2,385

4,800

2,212 Certain discrete tax items 137

(3,241)

591 Non-GAAP tax on income 2,522

1,559

2,803











GAAP net income 14,080

8,241

13,403 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 653

640

640 Stock-based compensation expenses 834

899

663 Certain discrete tax items (137)

3,241

(591) Non-GAAP net income 15,430

13,021

14,115











GAAP basic earnings per share 0.50

0.30

0.49 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 0.55

0.47

0.51











GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.49

0.29

0.48 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.54

0.45

0.50











Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:









Basic 27,915

27,873

27,467 Diluted 28,739

28,786

28,148















