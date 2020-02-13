Nova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2019.

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $64.6 million , exceeding guidance of $56 million to $62 million.

, exceeding guidance of to $62 million. GAAP net income of $12.4 million , or $0.43 per diluted share, exceeding guidance of $0 .32 to $0.42 per share.

, or per diluted share, exceeding guidance of .32 to per share. Non-GAAP net income of $14.6 million , or $0.51 per diluted share, exceeding guidance of $0.40 to $0.50 per share.

, or per diluted share, exceeding guidance of to per share. Accelerated deliveries to leading edge Foundry to support its most advanced technology nodes.

Received initial orders for the new Dimensional Stand-Alone Platform, the NovaPRISM™.

Full Year 2019 Highlights:

Full year revenue of $224.9 million .

. GAAP net income of $35.2 million , or $1.23 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Non-GAAP net income of $45.5 million, or $1.59 per diluted share.

million, or per diluted share. Balanced products revenue mix. Foundry and Memory contributing approximately 50% each.

GAAP Results ($K)

Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 Revenues $64,625 $52,507 $63,072 $224,909 $251,134 Net Income $12,385 $8,562 $15,152 $35,171 $54,375 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.43 $0.30 $0.53 $1.23 $1.89 NON-GAAP Results ($K)

Q4 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2018 FY 2019 FY 2018 Net Income $14,561 $11,507 $16,914 $45,523 $60,766 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.51 $0.40 $0.59 $1.59 $2.11

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments.

Management Comments

"Nova reported strong results for the fourth quarter, demonstrating the meaningful value our differentiated portfolio brings to our customers. Our sound performance drove revenue and profitability to exceed the company's guidance and propelled our quarterly revenue to a new record high," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This was an excellent conclusion to a volatile year during which we continued to strengthen our position and expand our unique portfolio to support our long-term growth. As we enter a new calendar year, we are excited by multiple opportunities associated with the technology enhancements our customers implement. Following our major investment in new products' development, we believe that Nova is well positioned to capitalize on these opportunities in 2020."

2020 First Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the first quarter, the period ending March 31, 2020. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$50 million to $60 million in revenue

to in revenue $0.18 to $0.34 in diluted GAAP EPS

to in diluted GAAP EPS $0.26 to $0.42 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2019 Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $64.6 million, an increase of 23% compared to the third quarter of 2019 and increase of 2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2018.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2019 was 54%, compared to a gross margin of 52% in the third quarter of 2019, and compared to the gross margin of 57% in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2019 were $20.1 million, compared with $21.0 in the third quarter of 2019 and compared with $20.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported net income of $12.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. This is compared with $8.6 million, or $0.30 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019, and compared with net income of $15.2 million, or $0.53 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, which exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, the company reported net income of $14.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019. This is compared with net income of $11.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2019, and compared with net income of $16.9 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2018.

2019 Full Year Results

Total revenues for 2019 were $224.9 million, a decrease of 10% compared to total revenues of $251.1 million for 2018.

Gross margin in 2019 was 54%, compared with gross margin of 58% in 2018.

Operating expenses in 2019 were $85.4 million, compared with operating expenses of $84.8 in 2018.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported net income of $35.2 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in 2019. This is compared with a net income of $54.4 million, or $1.89 per diluted share, in 2018.

On a non-GAAP basis, which exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments, the company reported net income of $45.5 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, in 2019. This is compared with net income of $60.8 million, or $2.11 per diluted share, in 2018.

Conference Call Information

Nova will host a conference call today, February 13, 2020, at 9 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconferencing numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.

U.S. Dial-in Number: 1-888-394-8218

ISRAEL Dial-in Number: 1-809-212-883

INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-323-701-0225

At:

9 a.m. Eastern Time

6 a.m. Pacific Time

4 p.m. Israeli Time

Please reference conference ID 7996016

The conference call will also be webcast live from a link on Nova's website at http://ir.novami.com.

A replay of the conference call will be available from February 13, 2020 at 12 p.m. Eastern Time to February 20, 2020 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:

Replay Dial-in TOLL-FREE 1-844-512-2921

TOLL/INTERNATIONAL 1-412-317-6671

Replay Pin Number: 7996016

A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website at http://ir.novami.com.

About Nova:

Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high- precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative X-ray and Optical solutions enable its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, facilities transition costs, revaluation of long-term liabilities and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhances management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allows greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but are not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: our dependency on three product lines; our dependency on a small number of large customers and small number of suppliers; the highly cyclical and competitive nature of the markets we target and we operate in; our inability to reduce spending during a slowdown in the semiconductor industry; our ability to respond effectively on a timely basis to rapid technological changes; our dependency on PEMs; risks related to exclusivity obligations and non-limited liability that may be included in our commercial agreements and arrangements; our ability to retain our competitive position despite the ongoing consolidation in our industry; risks related to our dependence on our manufacturing facilities; risks related to changes in our order backlog; risks related to efforts to complete and integrate current and/or future acquisitions; risks related to the worldwide financial instabilities; risks related to our intellectual property; new product offerings from our competitors; unanticipated manufacturing or supply problems; risks related to government programs we participate in; risks related to taxation; changes in customer demand for our products; risks related to currency fluctuations; risks related to technology security threats and changes in privacy laws; risks related to acquisitions we may pursue and risks related to our operations in Israel. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 28, 2019. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)

As of December 31,

ASSETS

2019

2018

Current assets









Cash and cash equivalents

31,748

22,877

Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits

157,346

152,951

Trade accounts receivable

51,603

53,531

Inventories

48,362

41,786

Other current assets

17,122

10,961













Total current assets

306,181

282,106













Long-term assets









Long-term interest-bearing bank deposits

2,000

2,000

Deferred tax assets

4,554

3,873

Severance pay funds

1,210

1,394

Property and equipment, net

30,566

13,756

Identifiable intangible assets, net

7,562

10,187

Operating lease right-of-use assets

28,256

-

Goodwill

20,114

20,114













Total long-term assets

94,262

51,324













Total assets

400,443

333,430



LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current liabilities









Trade accounts payable

20,706

19,015

Deferred revenues

2,256

3,984

Operating lease current liabilities

3,382

-

Other current liabilities

21,751

25,079













Total current liabilities

48,095

48,078













Long-term liabilities









Liability for employee severance pay

2,120

2,254

Operating lease long-term liabilities

29,931

-

Other long-term liabilities

5,758

2,358













Total long-term liabilities

37,809

4,612













Shareholders' equity

314,539

280,740













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

400,443

333,430



NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018















Revenues:













Products 47,015

48,376

167,200

193,298 Services 17,610

14,696

57,709

57,836 Total revenues 64,625

63,072

224,909

251,134















Cost of revenues:













Products 18,854

18,120

67,300

71,706 Services 11,138

9,242

35,789

34,194 Total cost of revenues 29,992

27,362

103,089

105,900















Gross profit 34,633

35,710

121,820

145,234















Operating expenses:













Research and development expenses, net 9,722

10,490

44,508

45,451 Sales and marketing expenses 7,270

7,303

28,213

27,992 General and administrative expenses 2,502

2,209

10,066

8,735 Amortization of acquired intangible

assets 656

654

2,625

2,614 Total operating expenses 20,150

20,656

85,412

84,792















Operating income 14,483

15,054

36,408

60,442















Financing income, net 826

1,178

3,078

2,984















Income before tax on income 15,309

16,232

39,486

63,426















Income tax expenses 2,924

1,080

4,315

9,051















Net income for the period 12,385

15,152

35,171

54,375















Earnings per share:













Basic 0.44

0.54

1.26

1.94 Diluted 0.43

0.53

1.23

1.89















Shares used for calculation of earnings per

share:





























Basic 27,965

28,026

27,895

28,022 Diluted 28,689

28,655

28,574

28,765

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income for the period 12,385

15,152

35,171

54,375

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash

provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 1,086

2,150

10,398

7,684 Amortization of deferred stock-based

compensation 1,430

1,245

5,092

4,326 Decrease (increase) in liability for employee

termination benefits, net (2)

(174)

50

(227) Deferred tax assets, net 73

(1,171)

(681)

(1,916) Decrease (increase) in trade accounts receivable (4,549)

(5,460)

1,928

(12,539) Decrease (increase) in inventories 1,669

(119)

(7,518)

(8,123) Increase in other current and long-term assets (1,561)

(4,717)

(6,161)

(3,648) Increase in trade accounts payable 2,117

1,395

1,691

3,261 Increase (decrease) in other current liabilities

and other long-term liabilities 4,292

6,860

2,960

(734) Decrease in short term deferred revenues (1,459)

(2,267)

(1,728)

(6,350)















Net cash provided by operating activities 15,481

12,894

41,202

36,109















Cash flow from investment activities:













Increase in short-term and long-term interest-

bearing bank deposits (4,430)

*(7,151)

(4,395)

*(31,561) Additions to property and equipment (5,648)

(1,899)

(21,269)

(3,678)















Net cash used in investment activities (10,078)

*(9,050)

(25,664)

*(35,239)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Purchases of treasury shares -

(4,801)

(7,159)

(4,801) Shares issued under employee stock-based plans 125

67

492

361















Net cash provided by (used in) financing

activities 125

(4,734)

(6,667)

(4,440)















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash 5,528

*(890)

8,871

*(3,570) Cash and cash equivalents and restricted

cash – beginning of period 28,220

*25,767

24,877

*28,447 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted

cash – end of period 33,748

*24,877

33,748

*24,877















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and

restricted cash to the consolidated balance

sheet













Cash and cash equivalents 31,748

22,877

31,748

22,877 Restricted cash included in Long-term interest-

bearing bank deposits 2,000

2,000

2,000

2,000 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted

cash 33,748

24,877

33,748

24,877 *reclassified















NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31,

2019

September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 GAAP gross profit 34,633

27,493

35,710 Stock-based compensation expenses * 269

277

269 Facilities transition costs -

220

- Non-GAAP gross profit 34,902

27,990

35,979 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 54%

52%

57% Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 54%

53%

57%











GAAP operating income 14,483

6,474

15,054 Stock-based compensation expenses * 1,430

1,364

1,245 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 656

657

654 Facilities transition costs -

888

- Non-GAAP operating income 16,569

9,383

16,953 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 22%

12%

24% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 26%

18%

27%











GAAP net income 12,385

8,562

15,152 Stock-based compensation expenses * 1,430

1,364

1,245 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 656

657

654 Facilities transition costs -

888

- Revaluation of long-term liabilities 269

362

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (179)

(326)

(137) Non-GAAP net income 14,561

11,507

16,914











GAAP basic earnings per share 0.44

0.31

0.54 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 0.52

0.41

0.60











GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.43

0.30

0.53 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.51

0.40

0.59











Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:









Basic 27,965

27,826

28,026 Diluted 28,689

28,474

28,655

* Stock-based compensation expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2019 included in – Cost of

revenues products - 109; Cost of revenues services - 160; Research and development expenses, net – 724;

Sales and marketing expenses – 352; General and administrative expenses – 85.

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Year ended December 31,



2019

2018 GAAP gross profit 121,820

145,234 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 1,003

929 Facilities transition costs (2) 703

- Non-GAAP gross profit 123,526

146,163 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 54%

58% Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 55%

58%







GAAP operating income 36,408

60,442 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 5,092

4,326 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,625

2,614 Facilities transition costs (2) 2,329

- Non-GAAP operating income 46,454

67,382 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 16%

24% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 21%

27%







GAAP net income 35,171

54,375 Stock-based compensation expenses (1) 5,092

4,326 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,625

2,614 Facilities transition costs (2) 2,329

- Revaluation of long-term liabilities 1,410

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (1,104)

(549) Non-GAAP net income 45,523

60,766







GAAP basic earnings per share 1.26

1.94 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 1.63

2.17







GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.23

1.89 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.59

2.11







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share:





Basic 27,895

28,022 Diluted 28,574

28,765

(1) Stock-based compensation expenses for the year ended December 31, 2019 included in – Cost of

revenues products - 534; Cost of revenues services - 469; Research and development expenses, net –

2,206; Sales and marketing expenses – 1,121; General and administrative expenses – 762. (2) Facilities transition costs for the year ended December 31, 2019 included in – Cost of revenues

products - 457; Cost of revenues services - 246; Research and development expenses, net – 743; Sales

and marketing expenses – 285; General and administrative expenses – 598.

Company Contact: Investor Relations Contact:

Dror David, Chief Financial Officer Miri Segal

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. MS-IR LLC

Tel: +972-73-229-5760 Tel: +917-607-8654

E-mail: info@novami.com E-mail: msegal@ms-ir.com

www.novami.com Tel: +917-607-8654



SOURCE Nova

Related Links

http://ir.novami.com

