Nova Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (Nasdaq: NVMI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020.

Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Quarterly record revenue of $76.3 million , up 18% year-over-year

, up 18% year-over-year GAAP net income of $13.7 million , or $0.47 per diluted share, up 9% year-over-year on a per-share basis

, or per diluted share, up 9% year-over-year on a per-share basis Non-GAAP net income of $15.9 million , or $0.55 per diluted share, up 8% year-over-year on a per-share basis

, or per diluted share, up 8% year-over-year on a per-share basis Initial revenues recognized from multiple customers for Nova ELIPSON™, a newly launched materials metrology solution

Record quarterly materials metrology revenue, driven by expansion into leading Logic and Foundry customers

Full Year 2020 Highlights:

Record annual revenue of $269.4 million , up 20% year-over-year

, up 20% year-over-year GAAP net income of $47.9 million , or $1.65 per diluted share, up 35% year-over-year on a per-share basis

, or per diluted share, up 35% year-over-year on a per-share basis Non-GAAP net income of $59.6 million , or $2.06 per diluted share, up 30% year-over-year on a per-share basis

GAAP Results ($K)

Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 FY 2020 FY 2019 Revenues $76,303 $69,485 $64,625 $269,396 $224,909 Net Income $13,657 $13,896 $12,385 $47,907 $35,171 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.47 $0.48 $0.43 $1.65 $1.23 NON-GAAP Results ($K)

Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 FY 2020 FY 2019 Net Income $15,872 $16,511 $14,561 $59,638 $45,523 Earnings per Diluted Share $0.55 $0.57 $0.51 $2.06 $1.59

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements that are part of this release. Non-GAAP results exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment.

Management Comments

"Our robust fourth quarter financial results concluded a record year for Nova, demonstrating the company's growing agility and outstanding execution capabilities," commented Eitan Oppenhaim, President and Chief Executive Officer. "This was a firm conclusion to a well-performed year during which we continued to innovate and expand our differentiated portfolio to support our customers' new generation of devices. Our resilience amid the pandemic, led by our global teams, drove our strong performance throughout the year. With our new enhanced product offering and solid market position, we enter 2021 with substantial momentum to continue our growth across customers and territories."

2021 First Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the first quarter, the period ending March 31, 2021. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$76 million to $83 million in revenue

to in revenue $0.41 to $0.53 in diluted GAAP EPS

to in diluted GAAP EPS $0.55 to $0.66 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2020 Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $76.3 million, an increase of 9.8% compared with the third quarter of 2020 and an increase of 18.1% compared with the fourth quarter of 2019.

Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 55.5%, compared with a gross margin of 57.1% in the third quarter of 2020, and compared with a gross margin of 53.6% in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2020 were $25.5 million, compared with $24.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and compared with $20.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $13.7 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. This is compared with net income of $13.9 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, and compared with net income of $12.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, one-time expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, the Company reported net income of $15.9 million, or $0.55 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2020. This is compared with net income of $16.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020, and compared with net income of $14.6 million, or $0.51 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2019.

2020 Full Year Results

Total revenues for 2020 were $269.4 million, an increase of 19.8% compared to total revenues of $224.9 million for 2019.

Gross margin in 2020 was 56.8%, compared with gross margin of 54.2% in 2019.

Operating expenses in 2020 were $97.4 million, compared with operating expenses of $85.4 in 2019.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $47.9 million, or $1.65 per diluted share, in 2020. This is compared with a net income of $35.2 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, in 2019.

On a non-GAAP basis, which excludes amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, one-time expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, the Company reported net income of $59.6 million, or $2.06 per diluted share, in 2020. This is compared with net income of $45.5 million, or $1.59 per diluted share, in 2019.

About Nova: Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of metrology solutions for advanced process control used in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into the development and production of the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative x-ray and optical solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices around the world. Additional information may be found at www.novami.com.

Nova is traded on the NASDAQ & TASE under the symbol NVMI.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, stock-based compensation expenses, expense related to a transaction made by a financial institution without Company authorization, facilities transition costs, revaluation of operating lease liabilities, amortization of debt discount and issuance costs and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but are not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: our dependency on three product lines; our dependency on a small number of large customers and small number of suppliers; the highly cyclical and competitive nature of the markets we target and we operate in; our inability to reduce spending during a slowdown in the semiconductor industry; our ability to respond effectively on a timely basis to rapid technological changes; our dependency on PEMs; risks related to exclusivity obligations and non-limited liability that may be included in our commercial agreements and arrangements; our ability to retain our competitive position despite the ongoing consolidation in our industry; risks related to our dependence on our manufacturing facilities; risks related to changes in our order backlog; risks related to efforts to complete and integrate current and/or future acquisitions; risks related to worldwide financial and economic instabilities, including the implications of the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic; risks related to our intellectual property; new product offerings from our competitors; unanticipated manufacturing or supply problems; risks related to government programs we participate in; risks related to taxation; changes in customer demand for our products; risks related to currency fluctuations; risks related to technology security threats, including data breaches, cyberattacks and system disruptions, and changes in privacy laws; risks related to acquisitions we may pursue and risks related to our operations in Israel. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2019 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 12, 2020. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.

(Tables to Follow)



NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



As of December 31, ASSETS

2020

2019 Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

232,304

31,748 Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits

191,567

154,533 Trade accounts receivable, net

63,314

51,603 Inventories

61,734

48,362 Other current assets

9,782

16,685









Total current assets

558,701

302,931









Non-current assets







Interest-bearing bank deposits

2,547

2,813 Restricted interest-bearing bank deposits

1,476

2,000 Deferred tax assets

2,869

4,554 Other long-term assets

462

437 Severance pay funds

1,281

1,210 Operating lease right-of-use assets

29,109

28,256 Property and equipment, net

34,168

30,566 Intangible assets, net

5,059

7,562 Goodwill

20,114

20,114









Total non-current assets

97,085

97,512









Total assets

655,786

400,443









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities







Trade accounts payable

24,096

20,706 Deferred revenues

4,717

2,256 Operating lease current liabilities

3,703

2,777 Other current liabilities

28,418

20,493









Total current liabilities

60,934

46,232









Non-current liabilities







Convertible senior notes, net

178,808

- Accrued severance pay

3,719

3,294 Operating lease long-term liabilities

31,905

30,536 Other long-term liability

8,882

5,842









Total non-current liabilities

223,314

39,672









Shareholders' equity

371,538

314,539









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

655,786

400,443

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019















Revenues:













Products 61,741

47,015

209,320

167,200 Services 14,562

17,610

60,076

57,709 Total revenues 76,303

64,625

269,396

224,909















Cost of revenues:













Products 22,633

18,854

78,555

67,300 Services 11,347

11,138

37,918

35,789 Total cost of revenues 33,980

29,992

116,473

103,089















Gross profit 42,323

34,633

152,923

121,820















Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 15,753

9,722

53,015

44,508 Sales and marketing 8,089

7,270

29,321

28,213 General and administrative 1,009

2,502

12,514

10,066 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 626

656

2,503

2,625 Total operating expenses 25,477

20,150

97,353

85,412















Operating income 16,846

14,483

55,570

36,408















Financing income (expense), net (1,335)

826

926

3,078















Income before tax on income 15,511

15,309

56,496

39,486















Income tax expenses 1,854

2,924

8,589

4,315















Net income for the period 13,657

12,385

47,907

35,171















Earnings per share:













Basic 0.49

0.44

1.71

1.26 Diluted 0.47

0.43

1.65

1.23















Shares used for calculation of earnings per share (in thousands):













Basic 28,146

27,965

28,097

27,895 Diluted 28,999

28,689

28,950

28,574



NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income for the period 13,657

12,385

47,907

35,171















Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 2,596

1,086

9,729

10,398 Share-based compensation 2,231

1,430

6,949

5,092 Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation (1,187)

(106)

(1,584)

(510) Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 868

-

868

- Change in deferred tax assets, net 535

73

(193)

(681) Change in accrued severance pay, net 162

100

354

470 Change in trade accounts receivable (22,217)

(4,549)

(11,711)

1,928 Change in inventories (1,219)

1,669

(16,271)

(7,518) Change in other current and long-term assets 1,655

(1,561)

6,878

(6,161) Change in trade accounts payable 1,228

2,117

3,255

1,691 Change in other current and long-term liabilities 7,241

4,190

11,611

2,540 Change in short term deferred revenues 926

(1,459)

2,461

(1,728)















Net cash provided by operating activities 6,476

15,375

60,253

40,692















Cash flow from investment activities:













Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank

deposits 10,125

(4,392)

(36,016)

(4,181) Purchase of property and equipment (1,570)

(5,648)

(6,443)

(21,269)















Net cash provided by (used in) investment activities 8,555

(10,040)

(42,459)

(25,450)















Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from the issuance of convertible senior notes,

net of issuance costs 193,588

-

193,588

- Purchases of treasury shares (10,000)

-

(12,549)

(7,159) Shares issued upon exercise of options -

125

367

492















Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 183,588

125

181,406

(6,667)















Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash

equivalents 972

68

1,356

296















Increase in cash and cash equivalents 199,591

5,528

200,556

8,871 Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 32,713

26,220

31,748

22,877 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period 232,304

31,748

232,304

31,748

















NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31, 2020

September 30, 2020

December 31, 2019 GAAP gross profit 42,323

39,657

34,633 Stock-based compensation expenses * 415

414

269 Non-GAAP gross profit 42,738

40,071

34,902 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 55%

57%

54% Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 56%

58%

54%











GAAP operating income 16,846

15,528

14,483 Stock-based compensation expenses * 2,231

1,946

1,430 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 626

625

656 One-time income related to a transaction made by a

financial institution without Company authorization (2,850)

-

- Non-GAAP operating income 16,853

18,099

16,569 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 22%

22%

22% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 22%

26%

26%











GAAP net income 13,657

13,896

12,385 Stock-based compensation expenses * 2,231

1,946

1,430 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 626

625

656 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 868

-

- One-time income related to a transaction made by a

financial institution without Company authorization (2,850)

-

- Revaluation of operating lease liabilities 1,364

161

269 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (24)

(117)

(179) Non-GAAP net income 15,872

16,511

14,561











GAAP basic earnings per share 0.49

0.49

0.44 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 0.56

0.59

0.52











GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.47

0.48

0.43 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 0.55

0.57

0.51











Shares used for calculation of earnings per share (in thousands):









Basic 28,146

28,168

27,965 Diluted 28,999

29,020

28,689













* Stock-based compensation expenses for the three months ended December 31, 2020 included in – Cost of revenues

products – 292; Cost of revenues services – 123; Research and development expenses, net – 904; Sales and marketing

expenses – 449; General and administrative expenses – 463

NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Year ended December 31,

2020

2019 GAAP gross profit 152,923

121,820 Stock-based compensation expenses * 1,364

1,003 Facilities transition costs -

703 Non-GAAP gross profit 154,287

123,526 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 57%

54% Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 57%

55%







GAAP operating income 55,570

36,408 Stock-based compensation expenses * 6,949

5,092 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,503

2,625 One-time expense related to a transaction made by a

financial institution without Company authorization,

net 150

- Facilities transition costs -

2,329 Non-GAAP operating income 65,172

46,454 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 21%

16% Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 24%

21%







GAAP net income 47,907

35,171 Stock-based compensation expenses * 6,949

5,092 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,503

2,625 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 868

- One-time expense related to a transaction made by a

financial institution without Company authorization,

net 150

- Facilities transition costs -

2,329 Revaluation of operating lease liabilities 2,053

1,410 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (792)

(1,104) Non-GAAP net income 59,638

45,523







GAAP basic earnings per share 1.71

1.26 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 2.12

1.63







GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.65

1.23 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 2.06

1.59







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share (in thousands):





Basic 28,097

27,895 Diluted 28,950

28,574

* Stock-based compensation expenses for the year ended December 31, 2020 included in – Cost of revenues products –

927; Cost of revenues services – 437; Research and development expenses, net – 2,556; Sales and marketing expenses

– 1,531; General and administrative expenses – 1,498





NOVA MEASURING INSTRUMENTS LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FISRT QUARTER 2021 GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (Unaudited)



Low

High Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share 0.41

0.53 Estimated non-GAAP items:





Stock-based compensation expenses 0.09

0.09 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.02

0.02 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 0.04

0.04 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.01)

(0.02) Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share 0.55

0.66

