Nova Reports Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2025 Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights:

Quarterly revenue of $222.6 million, a 14% increase YoY.

GAAP net income of $64.7 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, a 23% increase YoY.

Non-GAAP net income of $72.2 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, a 10% increase YoY.

Nova Integrated Metrology portfolio selected by a global leading logic customer to support CMP applications across Gate‑All‑Around (GAA) processes

Full Year 2025 Highlights:

Record annual revenue of $880.6 million up 31% YoY

Record GAAP net income of $259.2 million, or $7.96 per diluted share up 38% YoY

Record Non-GAAP net income of $282.6 million, or $8.62 per diluted share up 29% YoY

Record sales of Optical, Materials and Chemical Metrology portfolio driven by demand for unique solutions for critical applications and market share gains

Record Sales for Gate-All-Around, DRAM and Advanced Packaging processes, driven by demand for AI

GAAP Results (K)

Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 Revenues $222,624 $224,608 $194,766 $880,577 $672,396 Net Income $64,888 $61,421 $50,481 $259,223 $183,762 Earnings per Diluted Share $1.94 $1.90 $1.58 $7.96 $5.75

Non-GAAP Results (K)

Q4 2025 Q3 2025 Q4 2024 FY 2025 FY 2024 Net Income $72,239 $69,991 $62,302 $282,588 $214,926 Earnings per Diluted Share $2.14 $2.16 $1.94 $8.62 $6.69

A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.

Management Comments

"2025 was an exceptional year for Nova, as we delivered record revenue and profitability while supporting our customers' manufacturing challenges across advanced and mature nodes." said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "Our broad-based momentum, expanding metrology portfolio, and multiple strategic qualifications of Nova's advanced metrology solutions, underscore the strength of our strategy and technology. As we enter 2026, we believe Nova is well positioned to capitalize on the upward investment cycle."

2026 First Quarter Financial Outlook

Management provided an outlook for the first quarter, the period ending March 31, 2026. Based on current estimates, management expects:

$222 million to $232 million in revenue

$1.90 to $2.02 in diluted GAAP EPS

$2.13 to $2.25 in diluted non-GAAP EPS

2025 Fourth Quarter Results

Total revenues for the fourth quarter of 2025 were $222.6 million, a decrease of 1% compared with the third quarter of 2025 and an increase of 14% compared with the fourth quarter of 2024.

Gross margin in the fourth quarter of 2025 was 57.6%, compared with 56.7%, in the third quarter of 2025 and 56.4% in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Operating expenses in the fourth quarter of 2025 were $67.5 million, compared with $63.6 million in the third quarter of 2025 and $54.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $64.7 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025. This is compared with net income of $61.4 million, or $1.90 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, and $50.5 million, or 1.58 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $ 72.2 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025. This is compared with net income of $ 70.0 million, or $2.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025, and $62.3 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2024.

2025 Full Year Results

Total revenues for 2025 were $880.6 million, an increase of 31% compared to total revenues of $672.4 million for 2024.

Gross margin in 2025 was 57.4%, compared with 57.6% in 2024.

Operating expenses in 2025 were $251.7 million, compared with operating expenses of $199.5 million in 2024.

On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $259.2 million, or $7.96 per diluted share, in 2025. This is compared with a net income of $183.7 million, or $5.75 per diluted share, in 2024.

On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $282.6 million, or $8.62 per diluted share, in 2025. This is compared with net income of $214.9 million, or $6.69 per diluted share, in 2024.

Conference Call Information

(Tables to Follow)

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



As of December 31, ASSETS 2025

2024 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents 214,462

157,779 Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits 512,250

211,877 Marketable securities 321,798

216,910 Trade accounts receivable, net 151,929

139,318 Inventories 183,671

156,599 Other current assets 26,692

19,466 Total current assets 1,410,802

901,949 Non-current assets





Marketable securities 584,731

225,818 Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits 12,508

7,847 Deferred tax assets 38,819

31,639 Operating lease right-of-use assets 57,731

51,193 Property plant and equipment, net 102,625

81,746 Intangible assets, net 45,819

31,458 Goodwill 90,807

48,317 Other long-term assets 16,704

10,455 Total non-current assets 949,744

488,473 Total assets 2,360,546

1,390,422 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY





Current liabilities





Convertible senior notes, net -

180,564 Trade accounts payable 46,982

59,578 Deferred revenues 67,163

72,886 Operating lease current liabilities 8,204

7,169 Other current liabilities 102,186

68,033 Total current liabilities 224,535

388,230 Non-current liabilities





Convertible senior notes, net 731,680

- Operating lease long-term liabilities 59,271

48,363 Long-term deferred tax liability 10,221

8,495 Other long-term liabilities 16,591

17,539 Total non-current liabilities 817,763

74,397 Shareholders' equity 1,318,248

927,795 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 2,360,546

1,390,422

NOVA LTD. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Products 174,954

158,546

705,598

538,350 Services 47,670

36,220

174,979

134,046 Total revenues 222,624

194,766

880,577

672,396 Total cost of revenues 94,391

84,835

375,377

285,310 Gross profit 128,233

109,931

505,200

387,086 Operating expenses:













Research and development, net 37,972

30,909

143,392

110,257 Sales and marketing 22,316

15,980

82,208

65,090 General and administrative 7,212

7,571

26,132

24,199 Total operating expenses 67,500

54,460

251,732

199,546 Operating income 60,733

55,471

253,468

187,540 Financing income, net 12,164

3,756

49,818

28,747 Income before taxes on income 72,897

59,227

303,286

216,287 Income tax expenses 8,209

8,746

44,063

32,525 Net income for the period 64,688

50,481

259,223

183,762















Earnings per share:













Basic 2.09

1.72

8.61

6.31 Diluted 1.94

1.58

7.96

5.75















Shares used in calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):













Basic 31,025

29,304

30,108

29,113 Diluted 33,830

32,062

32,800

32,138

NOVA LTD CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Cash flows from operating activities:













Net income 64,688

50,481

259,223

183,762 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation of property and equipment 3,767

3,029

13,469

11,736 Amortization of intangible assets 2,544

1,267

8,897

5,643 Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net (1,550)

(1,820)

(5,743)

(7,178) Amortization of debt issuance costs 980

310

1,996

1,280 Share-based compensation 6,977

6,349

26,291

25,209 Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation (1,262)

4,109

(18,647)

3,025 Changes in assets and liabilities:













Trade accounts receivable, net (7,004)

(26,196)

(7,022)

(29,051) Inventories (911)

876

(19,004)

(23,897) Other current and long-term assets (2,924)

(4,097)

(17,457)

(9,671) Deferred tax, net (4,160)

(4,849)

(13,787)

(9,722) Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,419

559

3,660

3,668 Trade accounts payable (4,189)

6,309

(8,788)

17,506 Deferred revenues (3,481)

19,494

(7,894)

34,553 Operating lease liabilities 585

97

1,745

(3,938) Other current and long-term liabilities 4,608

12,686

28,213

32,299 Accrued severance pay, net 41

(82)

461

42 Net cash provided by operating activities 60,128

68,522

245,613

235,266 Cash flows from investment activities:













Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash -

-

(56,355)

- Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits (332,602)

(4,339)

(303,674)



(93,595)

Investment in marketable securities (88,512)

(60,175)

(754,833)



(271,987)

Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities 82,704

57,421

305,390

246,397 Proceed from sales of marketable securities -

-

-

- Purchase of property and equipment (11,770)

(8,121)

(27,698)

(17,215) Net cash used in investing activities (350,180)

(15,214)

(837,170)

(136,400) Cash flows from financing activities:













Proceeds from issuance of convertible senior notes -

-

750,000

- Issuance costs of convertible senior notes (1,813)

-

(19,551)

- Purchase of capped calls -

-

(51,826)

- Issuance costs of capped calls (1,407)

-

(1,407)

- Purchases of treasury shares (15,001)

(30,000)

(35,003)

(30,000) Conversion of convertible senior notes (7)

(18,506)

(7)

(18,506) Proceeds from exercise of options -

90

-

160 Net cash provided by financing activities (18,228)

(48,416)

642,206

(48,346) Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents 1,109

(1,076)

6,352

(315) Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (307,171)

3,816

57,001

50,205 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - beginning of period 521,951

153,963

157,779

107,574 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash - end of period 214,780

157,779

214,780

157,779























NOVA LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)



Three months ended

December 31, 2025

September 30, 2025

December 31, 2024 GAAP gross profit 128,233

127,418

109,931 Stock-based compensation* 1,990

1,901

1,805 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,342

2,113

1,182 Non-GAAP gross profit 132,565

131,432

112,918 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 58 %

57 %

56 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 60 %

59 %

58 %











GAAP operating income 60,733

63,860

55,471 Stock-based compensation* 6,977

6,681

6,349 Acquisition related expenses -

-

917 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,544

2,309

1,267 Discrete tax reserve release, net 203

-

- Non-GAAP operating income 70,457

72,850

64,004 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 27 %

28 %

28 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 32 %

32 %

33 %











GAAP net income 64,688

61,421

50,481 Stock-based compensation* 6,977

6,681

6,349 Acquisition related expenses -

-

917 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 2,544

2,309

1,267 Amortization of debt issuance costs 980

448

310 Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans 1,642

762

4,706 Discrete tax reserve release, net (4,229)

-

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (363)

(1,630)

(1,728) Non-GAAP net income 72,239

69,991

62,302











GAAP basic earnings per share 2.09

2.05

1.72 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 2.33

2.34

2.13











GAAP diluted earnings per share 1.94

1.90

1.58 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 2.14

2.16

1.94











Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):









Basic 31,025

29,936

29,304 Diluted 33,830

32,470

32,062













* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended December 31, 2025 included in - Cost of revenues - 1,990; Research and development, net - 2,851; Sales and marketing - 1,479; General and administrative - 657.

NOVA LTD. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)





Year ended December 31,

2025

2024 GAAP gross profit 505,200

387,086 Stock-based compensation* 7,507

7,013 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,164

5,284 Acquisition related inventory step-up 2,258

- Non-GAAP gross profit 523,129

399,383 GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 57 %

58 % Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues 59 %

59 %







GAAP operating income 253,468

187,540 Stock-based compensation* 26,291

25,209 Acquisition-related inventory step-up 2,258

- Acquisition related expenses 859

917 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,897

5,643 Discrete tax reserve release, net 203

- Non-GAAP operating income 291,976

219,309 GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 29 %

28 % Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues 33 %

33 %







GAAP net income 259,223

183,762 Stock-based compensation* 26,291

25,209 Acquisition-related inventory step-up 2,258

- Acquisition related expenses 859

917 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 8,897

5,643 Amortization of debt issuance costs 1,996

1,280 Revaluation of operating lease liabilities (9,347)

3,221 Discrete tax reserve release, net (4,229)

- Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (3,360)

(5,106) Non-GAAP net income 282,588

214,926







GAAP basic earnings per share 8.61

6.31 Non-GAAP basic earnings per share 9.39

7.38







GAAP diluted earnings per share 7.96

5.75 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 8.62

6.69







Shares used for calculation of earnings per share

(in thousands):





Basic 30,108

29,113 Diluted 32,800

32,138

* Stock-based compensation for the year ended December 31, 2025, included in - Cost of revenues – 7,507; Research and development, net – 11,129; Sales and marketing – 5,280; General and administrative - 2,375.

NOVA LTD. SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF FIRST QUARTER 2026

GAAP TO NON-GAAP GUIDANCE (U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)



Low

High Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share 1.90

2.02 Estimated non-GAAP items:





Stock-based compensation 0.18

0.18 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 0.06

0.06 Amortization of debt issuance costs 0.03

0.03 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments (0.04)

(0.04) Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share 2.13

2.25

