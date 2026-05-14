Nova Reports Record First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

News provided byNova
May 14, 2026, 07:30 ET
REHOVOT, Israel, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nova (NASDAQ: NVMI) today announced financial results for the first quarter, the three-month period ended March 31, 2026.
First Quarter 2026 Highlights:
- Record quarterly revenue of $235.3 million, a 6% increase QoQ, exceeding the Company guidance.
- Record GAAP net income of $69.3 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, a 5% increase QoQ, exceeding the Company guidance.
- Record non-GAAP net income of $80.3 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, a 9% increase QoQ, exceeding the Company guidance.
- Record revenues from memory devices, fueled by robust demand for advanced DRAM
- Record sales of Nova Metrion platform, driven by increased adoption in memory and logic advanced nodes manufacturing. .
- Record sales of Nova AncoScene front-end chemical metrology solution, attributable to market share gains and new customer wins.
GAAP Results (K)
|
Q1 2026
|
Q4 2025
|
Q1 2025
|
Revenues
|
$235,308
|
$222,624
|
$213,356
|
Net Income
|
$69,259
|
$64,888
|
$64,823
|
Earnings per Diluted Share
|
$2.04
|
$1.94
|
$2.03
Non-GAAP Results (K)
|
Q1 2026
|
Q4 2025
|
Q1 2025
|
Net Income
|
$80,265
|
$72,239
|
$69,958
|
Earnings per Diluted Share
|
$2.33
|
$2.14
|
$2.18
A reconciliation between GAAP operating results and non-GAAP operating results is provided following the financial statements included in this release. See also "Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures" section.
Management Comments
"This was a record quarter for Nova across every dimension," said Gaby Waisman, President and CEO. "We achieved record revenue and profitability, with service revenue and multiple product lines, spanning optical, materials, and chemical metrology, each reaching all-time high. These results reflect the strength of our portfolio and our continued focus on execution. We are solidifying our investments in technology and infrastructure, in anticipation of continued industry growth. With strong customer engagement, we are well positioned to capitalize on the market momentum ahead."
2026 Second Quarter Financial Outlook
Management provided an outlook for the second quarter, the period ending June 30, 2026. Based on current estimates, management expects:
- $245 million to $255 million in revenue
- $2.10 to $2.24 in diluted GAAP EPS
- $2.34 to $2.48 in diluted non-GAAP EPS
2026 First Quarter Results
Total revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were $235.3 million, an increase of 6% compared with the fourth of 2025 and an increase of 10% compared with the first quarter of 2025.
Gross margin in the first quarter of 2026 was 57.7%, compared with 57.6%, in the fourth quarter of 2025 and 57.3% in the first quarter of 2025.
Operating expenses in the first quarter of 2026 were $64.9 million, compared with $67.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 and $59.1 million in the first quarter of 2025.
On a GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $69.3 million, or $2.04 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026. This is compared with net income of $64.7 million, or $1.94 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $64.8 million, or 2.03 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.
On a non-GAAP basis, the Company reported net income of $ 80.3 million, or $2.33 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2026. This is compared with net income of $ 72.2 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of 2025, and $70.0 million, or $2.18 per diluted share, in the first quarter of 2025.
Conference Call Information
Nova will host a conference call today, May 14, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time, to discuss the Company's first quarter of 2026 financial results and outlook. To attend the conference call, please dial one of the following teleconference numbers. Please begin by placing your calls five minutes before the conference call commences. If you are unable to connect using the toll-free numbers, please try the international dial-in number.
U.S. TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-833-816-1427
ISRAEL TOLL-FREE Dial-in Number: 1-809-213-284
INTERNATIONAL Dial-in Number: 1-412-317-0519
At:
8:30 a.m. Eastern Time
5:30 a.m. Pacific Time
3:30 p.m. Israel Time
The conference call will also be webcast live from a Link on Nova's website at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.
A replay of the conference call will be available from May 14, 2026, at 11:30 a.m. Eastern Time until August 15, 2026, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. To access the replay, please dial one of the following numbers:
Replay Dial-in U.S. TOLL-FREE: 1-877-344-7529
Replay Dial-in INTERNATIONAL: 1-412-317-0088
Replay Pin Number: 1869305
A replay will also be available for 90 days on Nova's website link at https://www.novami.com/investors/events/.
About Nova
Nova is a leading innovator and key provider of material, optical and chemical metrology solutions for advanced process control in semiconductor manufacturing. Nova delivers continuous innovation by providing state-of-the-art, high-performance metrology solutions for effective process control throughout the semiconductor fabrication lifecycle. Nova's product portfolio, which combines high-precision hardware and cutting-edge software, provides its customers with deep insight into developing and producing the most advanced semiconductor devices. Nova's unique capability to deliver innovative solutions enables its customers to improve performance, enhance product yields and accelerate time to market. Nova acts as a partner to semiconductor manufacturers from its offices worldwide. Additional information may be found on Nova's website link - https://www.novami.com/.
Nova is traded on the Nasdaq and TASE, Nasdaq ticker symbol NVMI.
Use of Non-GAAP Adjusted Financial Measures
This press release provides financial measures that exclude amortization of acquired intangible assets, inventory step-up, stock-based compensation expenses, acquisition related expenses, revaluation of operating lease liabilities and remeasurement of intercompany loans, amortization of debt issuance costs, discrete tax reserve release, net and tax effect of non-GAAP adjustment, as applicable, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding Nova's performance because they reflect our operational results and enhance management's and investors' ability to evaluate Nova's performance before charges or benefits considered by management to be outside Nova's ongoing operating results. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management believes that it is in the best interest of its investors to provide financial information that will facilitate comparison of both historical and future results and allow greater transparency to supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision making. A reconciliation of each GAAP to non-GAAP financial measure discussed in this press release is contained in the accompanying financial tables.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to future events or our future performance, such as statements regarding, but not limited to, anticipated growth opportunities and projections about our business and its future revenues, expenses and profitability. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied in those forward-looking statements. Factors that may affect our results, performance, circumstances or achievements include, but are not limited to, the following: risks related to information technology security threats, sophisticated computer crime, and data privacy; foreign political and economic risks including supply-chain difficulties; regulations that could restrict our operations such as economic sanctions and export restrictions; changes in U.S. trade policies and taxation; market instability including inflation and recessionary pressures; risks related to doing business with China; catastrophic events; inability to protect our intellectual property; open source technology exposure; risks related to the use of artificial intelligence technologies; challenges related to implementing our new ERP system; failure to compete effectively or to respond to rapid technological changes; consolidation in our industry; difficulty in predicting the length and strength of any downturn or expansion period of the market we target; factors that adversely affect the pricing and demand for our product lines; dependency on a small number of large customers; dependency on a single manufacturing facility per product line; dependency on a limited number of suppliers; difficulty in integrating current or future acquisitions; lengthy sales cycle and customer delays in orders; risks related to conditions in Israel, including Israel's conflicts with certain parties in the region; risks related to our convertible senior notes and capped call transactions; currency fluctuations and quarterly fluctuations in our operating results; and risks related to additional costs and expenses if there is a change in our status as a foreign private issuer. We cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. The matters discussed in this press release also involve risks and uncertainties summarized under the heading "Risk Factors" in Nova's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 17, 2026. These factors are updated from time to time through the filing of reports and registration statements with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Nova Ltd. does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking information contained in this press release.
(Tables to Follow)
|
NOVA LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
|
As of
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
2026
|
2025
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
421,816
|
214,462
|
Short-term interest-bearing bank deposits
|
333,296
|
512,250
|
Marketable securities
|
343,432
|
321,798
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
176,917
|
151,929
|
Inventories
|
178,850
|
183,671
|
Other current assets
|
35,605
|
26,692
|
Total current assets
|
1,489,916
|
1,410,802
|
Non-current assets
|
Marketable securities
|
567,850
|
584,731
|
Interest-bearing bank deposits and restricted deposits
|
11,020
|
12,508
|
Deferred tax assets
|
38,887
|
38,819
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
56,764
|
57,731
|
Property plant and equipment, net
|
101,788
|
102,625
|
Intangible assets, net
|
42,559
|
45,819
|
Goodwill
|
89,283
|
90,807
|
Other long-term assets
|
17,624
|
16,704
|
Total non-current assets
|
925,775
|
949,744
|
Total assets
|
2,415,691
|
2,360,546
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Current liabilities
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
732,630
|
-
|
Trade accounts payable
|
54,102
|
46,982
|
Deferred revenues
|
49,092
|
67,163
|
Operating lease current liabilities
|
9,508
|
8,204
|
Other current liabilities
|
98,529
|
102,186
|
Total current liabilities
|
943,861
|
224,535
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Convertible senior notes, net
|
-
|
731,680
|
Operating lease long-term liabilities
|
58,033
|
59,271
|
Long-term deferred tax liability
|
9,330
|
10,221
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
16,881
|
16,591
|
Total non-current liabilities
|
84,244
|
817,763
|
Shareholders' equity
|
1,387,586
|
1,318,248
|
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|
2,415,691
|
2,360,546
|
NOVA LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except per share data) - (Unaudited)
|
Three months ended March
|
2026
|
2025
|
Revenues:
|
Products
|
186,263
|
173,942
|
Services
|
49,045
|
39,414
|
Total revenues
|
235,308
|
213,356
|
Total cost of revenues
|
99,620
|
91,053
|
Gross profit
|
135,688
|
122,303
|
Operating expenses:
|
Research and development, net
|
37,083
|
33,234
|
Sales and marketing
|
20,264
|
19,788
|
General and administrative
|
7,505
|
6,049
|
Total operating expenses
|
64,852
|
59,071
|
Operating income
|
70,836
|
63,232
|
Financing income, net
|
13,048
|
12,937
|
Income before taxes on income
|
83,884
|
76,169
|
Income tax expenses
|
14,625
|
11,346
|
Net income for the period
|
69,259
|
64,823
|
Earnings per share:
|
Basic
|
2.18
|
2.22
|
Diluted
|
2.04
|
2.03
|
Shares used in calculation of earnings per share
|
Basic
|
31,790
|
29,262
|
Diluted
|
34,439
|
32,062
|
NOVA LTD.
|
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands) - (Unaudited)
|
Three months ended December
|
2026
|
2025
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net income
|
69,259
|
64,823
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation of property and equipment
|
3,496
|
3,086
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
2,315
|
1,816
|
Amortization of premium and accretion of discount on marketable securities, net
|
(1,257)
|
(1,543)
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
950
|
290
|
Share-based compensation
|
7,305
|
6,376
|
Net effect of exchange rate fluctuation
|
55
|
(3,877)
|
Changes in assets and liabilities:
|
Trade accounts receivable, net
|
(25,613)
|
15,475
|
Inventories
|
4,086
|
(9,099)
|
Other current and long-term assets
|
(9,493)
|
(13,088)
|
Deferred tax, net
|
(621)
|
(2,636)
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
956
|
478
|
Trade accounts payable
|
7,308
|
(43)
|
Deferred revenues
|
(19,673)
|
(7,439)
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
77
|
(862)
|
Other current and long-term liabilities
|
918
|
14,815
|
Accrued severance pay, net
|
9
|
(23)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
40,077
|
68,549
|
Cash flows from investment activities:
|
Acquisition of subsidiary, net of acquired cash
|
-
|
(51,697)
|
Change in short-term and long-term interest-bearing bank deposits
|
180,215
|
(2,286)
|
Investment in marketable securities
|
(130,323)
|
(82,270)
|
Proceeds from maturity of marketable securities
|
121,881
|
79,068
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(4,049)
|
(8,857)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
167,724
|
(66,042)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Purchases of treasury shares
|
-
|
(20,002)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
-
|
(20,002)
|
Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash and cash equivalents
|
(765)
|
771
|
Changes in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
207,036
|
(16,724)
|
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash -beginning of period
|
214,780
|
157,779
|
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period
|
421,816
|
141,055
|
NOVA LTD.
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
|
(U.S. dollars in thousands, except percentage and per share data) - (Unaudited)
|
Three months ended
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
March 31,
|
GAAP gross profit
|
135,688
|
128,233
|
122,303
|
Stock-based compensation*
|
2,072
|
1,990
|
1,847
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
2,119
|
2,342
|
1,670
|
Acquisition related inventory step-up
|
-
|
-
|
1,348
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
139,879
|
132,565
|
127,168
|
GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
|
58 %
|
58 %
|
57 %
|
Non-GAAP gross margin as a percentage of revenues
|
59 %
|
60 %
|
60 %
|
GAAP operating income
|
70,836
|
60,733
|
63,232
|
Stock-based compensation*
|
7,305
|
6,977
|
6,376
|
Acquisition related inventory step-up
|
-
|
-
|
1,348
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
-
|
-
|
859
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
2,315
|
2,544
|
1,816
|
Discrete tax reserve release, net
|
-
|
203
|
-
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
80,456
|
70,457
|
73,631
|
GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
|
30 %
|
27 %
|
30 %
|
Non-GAAP operating margin as a percentage of revenues
|
34 %
|
32 %
|
35 %
|
GAAP net income
|
69,259
|
64,688
|
64,823
|
Stock-based compensation*
|
7,305
|
6,977
|
6,376
|
Acquisition related inventory step-up
|
-
|
-
|
1,348
|
Acquisition related expenses
|
-
|
-
|
859
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
2,315
|
2,544
|
1,816
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
950
|
980
|
290
|
Revaluation of operating lease and intercompany loans
|
2,540
|
1,642
|
(4,796)
|
Discrete tax reserve release, net
|
-
|
(4,229)
|
-
|
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
(2,104)
|
(363)
|
(758)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
80,265
|
72,239
|
69,958
|
GAAP basic earnings per share
|
2.18
|
2.09
|
2.22
|
Non-GAAP basic earnings per share
|
2.52
|
2.33
|
2.39
|
GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
2.04
|
1.94
|
2.03
|
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
2.33
|
2.14
|
2.18
|
Shares used for calculation of earnings per share
|
Basic
|
31,790
|
31,025
|
29,262
|
Diluted
|
34,439
|
33,830
|
32,062
|
* Stock-based compensation for the three months ended March 31, 2026, included in - Cost of revenues - 2,072;
|
NOVA LTD.
|
SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION - RECONCILIATION OF SECOND QUARTER 2026
|
(U.S. dollars) (Unaudited)
|
Low
|
High
|
Estimated GAAP net income per diluted share
|
2.10
|
2.24
|
Estimated non-GAAP items:
|
Stock-based compensation
|
0.20
|
0.20
|
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
0.06
|
0.06
|
Amortization of debt issuance costs
|
0.03
|
0.03
|
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
(0.05)
|
(0.05)
|
Estimated non-GAAP net income per diluted share
|
2.34
|
2.48
Company Contact:
Guy Kizner, Chief Financial Officer
Tel: +972-73-229-5760
E-mail - [email protected]
Nova website link - https://www.novami.com/
Investor Relations Contact:
Miri Segal MS-IR LLC
Tel: +917-607-8654
E-mail - [email protected]
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1446151/Nova_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Nova
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